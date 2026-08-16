Zamir White Gets Plenty of Work in First Practice with 49ers
Zamir White on Wednesday, and in his first practice with the team on Saturday, he saw plenty of involvement, according to team reporter Brooke Evans. With Christian McCaffrey (soreness), Jordan James (ribs), and Kaelon Black (adductor) all missing practice, White is already a necessary presence, and he received a heavy workload throughout the team's competitive sessions. While the former Raider faces an uphill climb to earn a roster spot this late into camp, he could see work in San Francisco's next preseason game on Thursday, and he provides critical backfield depth for a team already stretched thin by injuries.
Source: Brooke Evans
Source: Brooke Evans