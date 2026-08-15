Jaxson Dart "Puzzled" Everytime he Finds Himself in the Blue Tent
Jaxson Dart is "puzzled" about how he finds his way into the blue tent every time he takes a hit, according to Giants beat writer Pat Leonard. The Giants quarterback respects the NFL players' safety efforts, but "still trying to wrap my head around," said Dart. He went to the medical tent during Saturday's game against the Vikings after taking a big hit from safety Jay Ward. According to Dart, a miscommunication in protection led to the big hit. The 23-year-old stayed in the game after a brief exit to the medical tent and led the Giants to their first score of the game by connecting with wide receiver Malachi Fields for a 15-yard touchdown. Dart finished the game with 26 passing yards on four passing attempts and a touchdown before being pulled. The 2025 first-round pick made several trips to the medical tent in his rookie season as he dealt with concussions. Dart appears to have avoided any injury and should be fine to play in the Giants' second preseason game against the Dolphins.
Source: Pat Leonard
Source: Pat Leonard