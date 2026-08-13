Patrick Mahomes Will Not Play in Preseason Opener
Patrick Mahomes (knee) will not play in the team's preseason opener on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Andy Reid told Matt McMullen of the team's official website. With Mahomes sitting, Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier, and Chris Oladokun will split up the game under center. Mahomes has been participating in all 11-on-11 work in training camp as he recovers from a torn ACL and LCL in his knee last December, but the Chiefs are in no rush to throw the 30-year-old veteran into a preseason game, especially the first one. Barring a setback with his knee, Mahomes looks to be on track to suit up for the Week 1 showdown against the division-rival Denver Broncos on Monday night on Sept. 14. It will be a pretty tough first matchup for the two-time MVP as he and the Chiefs look to bounce back from missing the postseason entirely in 2025. Mahomes and KC's offense are looking for more explosiveness, and coming off major knee surgery, Mahomes is better off drafted as a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 this year with some question marks about his mobility going forward.
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen
Source: Chiefs.com - Matt McMullen