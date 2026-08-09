Christopher Bell Qualifies 22nd at Iowa

Aug 9, 2026, 12:56 PM ET
Christopher Bell is one of the best at short, flat tracks, and Iowa Speedway should be no exception. However, after the first two Cup races here, it's looking as though Bell hasn't quite figured out this short, flat track. He finished fourth here back in 2024, but had a driver rating of just 97.2 and only led seven laps--not quite the dominating effort we're used to out of Bell. Last season, he started 17th and finished there as well. This weekend for the Iowa Corn 350, Bell will roll off the starting grid from 22nd place, and the No. 20 Toyota looked great in practice on Saturday, ranking second-best in all major lap categories behind Ryan Blaney. Heading into Sunday's race, Bell ($10.7K on DraftKings) looks to be a great Place Differential DFS pick, but you could make a case for staying away from him. The big question is, which Christopher Bell will show up on race day?--Jordan McAbeeSource: ifantasyrace