Alperen Sengun's Efficiency Could Climb
Alperen Sengun should benefit from Fred VanVleet's expected return, with The Dream Shake's Lachard Binkley writing that Sengun may gain the most from having Houston's floor general back. VanVleet missed the entire 2025-26 season after tearing his right ACL, leaving Sengun to carry more of the offense as a scorer, passer, rebounder, and late-clock option. The two-time All-Star still averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.1 blocks across 72 games. VanVleet's return could trim Sengun's assists, but easier touches, cleaner entry passes, and less creation burden should help his efficiency. He remains one of the safer early-round fantasy centers.
Source: Lachard Binkley
Source: Lachard Binkley