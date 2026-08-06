Terrell Brown Jr. Agrees to Deal With Jazz

Aug 6, 2026, 9:10 PM ET
Free-agent guard Terrell Brown Jr. has reached an agreement with the Utah Jazz, according to Chris Haynes, who cited agent Daniel Hazan. The 28-year-old undrafted guard out of Washington helped the Greensboro Swarm win the 2026 G-League title and averaged 11.2 points, 6.6 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 25.3 minutes across 36 games last season. Terms were not immediately reported, and Brown joins a crowded Utah backcourt that already includes Keyonte George
, Isaiah Collier
, Darryn Peterson
, and Ace Bailey
. His playmaking gives him a camp case, but he faces long odds to crack the rotation and remains off fantasy radars.--Brian DailisanSource: Chris Haynes