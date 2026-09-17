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Kaiden Guhle Ruled Out for 4-5 Weeks

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Sep 17, 2026, 10:29 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (adductor) has been ruled out for 4-5 weeks. The team provided an official timeline for Guhle's return on Wednesday after it emerged earlier this week that the 24-year-old blue-liner underwent surgery this offseason. Guhle was also limited by injury last season, appearing in only 39 games. He recorded 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 39 SOG, 63 blocks, 86 hits, and a plus-five rating across 39 regular-season games. According to Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, he has several options to replace Guhle.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 10:22 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (sports hernia) will miss the start of the season, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Wednesday. The veteran winger underwent sports hernia surgery in the offseason. According to Kekalainen, Zucker could miss "maybe a couple weeks" at the start of the year. Zucker's absence will be felt by the Sabres. He ranked fourth on the team last season with 24 goals and tallied 45 points in 62 contests. With Zucker out, Peyton Krebs is a candidate for an increased role early in the season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 10:10 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin has not joined the team for training camp. The Russian blue-liner is unsigned and has been linked to a trade. Nikishin became a restricted free agent after his rookie campaign in 2025-26. He had a solid year, recording 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists), 122 SOG, 94 blocks, 132 hits, and a plus-18 rating. Given that Nikishin requested a trade this offseason, he may have already played his final game with the Hurricanes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 10:01 AM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli missed opening day of training camp on Wednesday. Fantilli is an unsigned restricted free agent and won't join the team before he inks a new deal. Last week, Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said he was "100 percent" confident Fantilli would sign a new deal before camp. Although Fantilli's absence will be a distraction for the Blue Jackets during training camp, the team will likely get a deal done with him before the season starts. Fantilli was Columbus' third-highest scorer last season, totaling 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Reuters
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Sep 17, 2026, 9:52 AM ET

The New York Islanders announced Wednesday that forward Mathew Barzal (undisclosed) won't be on the ice for about two weeks. Barzal has aggravated a prior injury that has caused some inflammation. The Islanders start their season on Sept. 30, two weeks from now, leaving Barzal's availability for Game 1 very much up in the air. Barzal led the Islanders with 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 81 games last season. If he's unavailable, someone else on the roster will have a big opportunity to step up and make a difference in the top six and on the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 9:38 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (upper body) will sit out the start of training camp, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said Wednesday. Larkin sustained an upper-body injury during off-ice training earlier this week. A week ago, it was confirmed that Larkin will participate in training camp despite his offseason trade request. However, the team stripped him of captaincy. Still, it appears that not all bridges have been burned between the two sides, and Larkin could begin the season in Detroit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 9:26 AM ET

Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand (lower body) will be unavailable at the start of the season. A month ago, the veteran forward revealed he had undergone surgery during the offseason. On Wednesday, Panthers general manager Bill Zito said Marchand should be back "early in the season." Marchand was banged up for much of last season but still racked up points for fun. He notched 27 goals and 27 assists in 52 outings. This marked the first time in four seasons that Marchand averaged at least one point per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 9:15 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) may not be available for Day 1 of training camp. The two-time Norris Trophy winner, who signed an extraordinary eight-year, $163.2 million contract extension this offseason, is bothered by a lower-body injury. While it's not ideal that Makar is dealing with a health issue entering training camp, he is expected to be fully ready for the regular season. Makar has been an incredible fantasy contributor in recent campaigns. Even in a down year in 2025-26, he averaged more than a point per game, with 20 goals and 59 assists in 75 appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 9:07 AM ET

The Winnipeg Jets suspended goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on Wednesday after he failed to report for training camp. Hellebuyck requested a trade this offseason, but the Jets haven't received any attractive offers. There appears to be no way back for Hellebuyck in Winnipeg now, but it's far from certain whether his failure to show up for training camp will accelerate his trade. The Jets will no doubt want a good deal for a player who was the league MVP a couple of seasons ago and has won the Vezina Trophy three times as the best goaltender.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 16, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook has signed a four-year, $22.2 million contract extension. His new contract will begin next season, after Newhook completes his current four-year, $11.6 million deal. Newhook has progressed well with the Canadiens but had to settle for just 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 42 games last season after fracturing his ankle in November. The 25-year-old stood out with a team-high seven goals and 10 points in the postseason during Montreal's run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Newhook will aim to build on that momentum in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Sep 16, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

Washington Capitals center Justin Sourdif signed an eight-year, $50.8 million pact with his team on Tuesday. Washington locked up Sourdif long-term following his encouraging rookie campaign. He finished the 2025-26 season with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists), 108 SOG, 98 hits, and a plus-17 rating in 78 games. With Washington's frontline loaded with talent, Sourdif may struggle to match his productivity in 2026-27. However, his new deal reflects the organization's belief in his long-term value. Sourdif's new contract will take effect in 2027, after his entry-level deal expires.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Washington Capitals
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Sep 16, 2026, 9:38 AM ET

Washington Capitals right wing Ryan Leonard landed a big eight-year, $84 million contract extension on Tuesday, ESPN's Ryan S. Clark reports. He's set for a massive pay rise next season after completing his entry-level contract in 2026-27, which pays Leonard $950,000. This is a risky deal for the Capitals, as Leonard has suited up for just 84 NHL games. He has notched 21 goals and 25 assists. However, at 21, Leonard still has a lot of time to develop. The former top-10 pick also adds physicality to Washington's lineup, averaging nearly two hits per game for his career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ryan S. Clark
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Sep 16, 2026, 9:30 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal has extended his contract by one year. The deal includes a $900,000 base salary, a $4 million signing bonus, and up to $5.1 million in performance-related bonuses. The 2026-27 campaign will be the final season of Staal's current four-year, $11.6 million contract. He's been a key figure throughout his tenure with the Hurricanes and was named team captain in 2019. Last season, Staal became the oldest Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP after helping Carolina win its second championship. During the regular season, Staal had his first 20-goal year in 10 seasons. With six consecutive 30-point seasons, fantasy managers know what to expect from Staal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 16, 2026, 9:20 AM ET

New Jersey Devils right wing Luke Evangelista secured a five-year, $36.25 million contract extension on Tuesday. His annual salary will increase from $3 million to $7.25 million in 2027-28. The Devils acquired Evangelista from the Nashville Predators on Sept. 1. He is coming off a career year, posting 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 81 games. In 253 career games, Evangelista has totaled 142 points (45 goals, 97 assists). With his future sorted, Evangelista can focus fully on his performance and has a realistic chance of becoming a 60-point scorer in New Jersey, playing alongside elite offensive talent like Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Sep 16, 2026, 9:10 AM ET

Anaheim Ducks winger Cutter Gauthier signed a six-year, $81 million contract extension on Tuesday. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the deal includes $69.5 million in signing bonuses. Gauthier was a restricted free agent following a standout 41-goal campaign. He added 28 assists in 76 outings. The 22-year-old has tallied 114 points (61 goals, 53 assists) in 159 career games. Gauthier looks like a star in the making and is expected to reach new heights for his team and fantasy managers over the next few seasons.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Sep 15, 2026, 10:01 AM ET

Calgary Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl (lower body) is healthy and ready for training camp, Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM reports. Flames general manager Craig Conroy told Steinberg that everyone on the roster, except Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), is ready for training camp, indicating Bahl has recovered from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the final five regular-season games of 2025-26. The 26-year-old had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists), 57 SOG, 99 blocks, and 114 hits in 76 games during the campaign. While Bahl sees a lot of ice time with the Flames, he doesn't produce enough offensively to warrant a spot on fantasy squads in most leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pat Steinberg
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Sep 15, 2026, 9:49 AM ET

Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (knee) has recovered from an MCL injury that limited him during last year's playoffs, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports. "The knee's good," Zadorov said. "It was a good recovery. I was able to do upper body and work my other leg while I was rehabbing. No complications." The Russian blue-liner is gearing up for his third season as a Bruin, having missed only one regular-season game in each of his first two years. Zadorov finished last term with 22 points (two goals, 20 assists), 107 SOG, 102 blocks, 196 hits, and a plus-18 rating. Additionally, he racked up a career-high 152 penalty minutes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Steve Conroy
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Sep 15, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Cam Talbot to a one-year, $950,000 contract. The well-traveled 39-year-old will join the Blue Jackets after spending a couple of seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. In 2025-26, Talbot appeared in 34 games, going 12-9-6. He registered a 3.19 goals-against average and an .883 save percentage. For the first time in his 13-year NHL career, Talbot didn't record a single shutout. Columbus looks set to start the season without Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) and has needed additional goalie depth. Talbot will compete with Phoenix Copley for the backup role behind Jet Greaves.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 15, 2026, 9:29 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (undisclosed) won't be available at the start of the season due to offseason surgery, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports. Guhle appeared to have hurt his left knee during the playoffs, but it's unclear whether the procedure is related to that injury. The 24-year-old also missed time early last season and suited up for just 39 games. He recorded 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 39 SOG, 63 blocks, and 86 hits. Guhle is a big presence on defense, but his fantasy ceiling isn't very high given his limited offensive contributions.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Renaud Lavoie
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Sep 15, 2026, 9:20 AM ET

Ottawa Senators winger Drake Batherson signed an eight-year contract extension with the team on Tuesday. It's a historic deal, as the Senators handed out the largest contract in franchise history. The contract starts in 2026-27 and pays Batherson $86 million. Batherson, who turned 28 in April, has spent his entire career in Ottawa and has steadily improved each year. He finished last season with a career-high 71 points (33 goals, 38 assists) in 79 games. Batherson also delivered 122 hits, adding to his fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Sep 15, 2026, 9:12 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres center Noah Ostlund signed an eight-year, $52.8 million contract extension on Monday. He will complete his entry-level contract in 2026-27, before the new deal kicks in. Ostlund made a strong impression during his rookie campaign, amassing 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 60 outings. After averaging only 13:58 of ice time last season, he is expected to take on a larger role. The Sabres are reportedly planning to use Ostlund in the top six, either as a center or a winger. A regular spot on a scoring line would significantly increase Ostlund's fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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