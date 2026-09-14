Sep 14, 2026, 2:47 PM ET
William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports finished fourth in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Byron began the race from 24th and made up a couple of positions in the first stage. He ended the stage in 16th and failed to score stage points. During the stage break, Byron stayed out of pit road while others went to pit for tires and fuel. As a result, Byron spent the earlier parts of the second stage in the top five, making it as high as third until pitting for tires and fuel on lap 66. From there, Byron ran in the middle of the pack, but ended outside of the top 10 at the end of the second stage, making him unable to score stage points for the whole race. Early on in the final stage, on lap 141, Byron was involved in a multi-car accident started by Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe. Despite some damage, Byron continued on and spent the rest of the race keeping the car clean for several other incidents and recovering positions. Byron worked back up to the top five and eventually finished fourth for his first top-5 finish since Chicagoland in July. Despite the top-5 result, Byron is 15th in the Chase standings and 114 points behind first after 28 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com