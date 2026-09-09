Freddie Freeman Out of Dodgers Lineup on Wednesday Due to Knee Issue
Freddie Freeman (knee) is dealing with a right-knee issue, per Fabian Ardaya. The Dodgers deployed Freeman as designated hitter on Tuesday, and the 36-year-old is out of the team's lineup completely on Wednesday. Freeman has put together another strong season in 2026, hitting .297/.375/.473 with 16 home runs, 66 RBI, 72 runs scored, and seven stolen bases across 600 plate appearances. However, Freeman has been slumping of late. He's logged just one hit in his last 20 plate appearances and has just one home run across 192 plate appearances since the All-Star break. With Freeman sidelined on Wednesday, Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez is starting at first base and batting ninth in the team's matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya