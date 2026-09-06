Zeev Buium Lands Eight-Year, $75.04 Million Extension

Sep 6, 2026, 10:03 AM ET
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Zeev Buium has signed a big contract extension, earning an eight-year, $75.04 million deal. The Canucks have invested heavily in a player they acquired from Minnesota in the Quinn Hughes trade last season. "It's something that we felt strongly in Zeev, in his pedigree, he's a proven winner," Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson said. "This contract isn't about Zeev the player today or tomorrow. It's where we see him in three, four, and five years and so it was something that we felt if both sides could come in agreement and make a commitment to each other, it was something we'd be excited to get done." Buium had his rookie year in 2025-26, recording 26 points (six goals, 20 assists), 73 SOG, 55 blocks, and 28 hits in 76 outings. He must add significantly to his numbers to live up to his new contract, which begins in 2027-28.--Taavi PailkSource: NHL.com