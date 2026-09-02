James Wood Activated And Starting on Wednesday
James Wood (oblique) from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday, and he is starting in right field and batting leadoff against the visiting Atlanta Braves and right-hander Grant Holmes, according to the team. Wood will make his return to Washington's roster after missing almost a month with a strained left oblique. He is back in the starting nine after going 2-for-6 with a homer in two minor-league rehab games. Although the left-handed slugger has hit just .191 (13-for-68) with a .620 OPS and just two home runs in 17 games since the All-Star break, fantasy managers will want to get him back into their lineups in all traditional leagues now that he is healthy. Wood clobbered 28 home runs, drove in 64, and stole 15 bases in the first half of the campaign and remains one of the best all-around sluggers in the game. In just six career at-bats against Holmes, Wood is hitting .167, but he does have a solo home run against him. Wood has the ability to put fantasy teams over the top in September.
Source: Nationals Communications
Source: Nationals Communications