CJ Abrams Scratched on Monday With Back Tightness
CJ Abrams (back) has been scratched from the starting lineup on Monday against the division-rival Miami Marlins due to back tightness, according to Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic. Nasim Nunez is starting at shortstop and is batting eighth, while Jorbit Vivas will make the start at second and hit sixth versus Marlins right-hander Ryan Gusto. The Baltimore Banner's Kyle W. reports that manager Blake Butera said on Monday that Abrams is going to be closer to a 50/50 split between shortstop and second base for the rest of the season. Butera said that Abrams has played a "lights-out shortstop" over the past couple of weeks. Fantasy managers should consider the 25-year-old to be day-to-day for now and check back on his status before Game 2 of the series against Miami on Tuesday. The former first-rounder and two-time All-Star has been one of the most valuable shortstops in fantasy in 2026, and he will soon be gaining second base eligibility. Abrams came into Monday's series opener with a .267/.343/.506 slash line, an .849 OPS, a career-high 29 home runs, 92 RBI, 26 stolen bases, and 81 runs scored across 131 games. His first 30-30 campaign is well within reach as long as his back injury is not serious.
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum