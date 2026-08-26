Collin Morikawa a Strong Value at the Tour Championship

Aug 26, 2026, 12:55 PM ET
Collin Morikawa put together a strong week at the BMW Championship, finishing T4 for his fifth top-five result of the season. He now turns to the Tour Championship, where he has mixed results, with three finishes of T6 or better and three of T19 or worse. Total strokes gained tee to green, driving accuracy, and long iron play will be key at East Lake. Morikawa ranks seventh in strokes gained tee to green (+1.154 strokes per round), first on approach (+0.798), and 12th in driving accuracy. He is also in the 89th percentile in proximity from 200+ yards, a range that accounted for 35.3% of all approach shots here last year. At just $8,100 on DraftKings, Morikawa looks underpriced for a player with his ball-striking ability and offers plenty of upside to win his first Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour