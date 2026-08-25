Max Fried Could Return on Saturday During Doubleheader
Max Fried (elbow) threw four innings in a live bullpen session on Monday and could be in play to come off the 15-day injured list for Saturday's doubleheader against the division-rival Boston Red Sox, manager Aaron Boone told Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Fried has recovered quickly from a left elbow bone bruise that caused him to miss over two months earlier this season, and he appears ready to rejoin New York's starting rotation without going on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 32-year-old veteran southpaw has only made 15 starts (86 1/3 innings) for the Yanks in his second season in the Bronx, but he's been good when available, going 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA (2.56 FIP) and 0.99 WHIP with 79 strikeouts and 27 walks in his 10th MLB campaign. Fried will be much riskier for fantasy purposes if he returns this weekend without making a rehab start, although he did toss eight shutout innings with two walks and a season-high nine strikeouts against Boston earlier this year at Fenway Park on April 22.
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips