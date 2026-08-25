Luke Adams' Patient Approach on Display in Return from Injured List
Luke Adams returned from the injured list this past Saturday, and although he went 0-for-3, he was also able to draw a pair of walks in the contest, which is something he's done quite a bit this season. The Brewers' 13th-ranked prospect owns a 13.3 percent walk rate at Triple-A this season, which is nearly on par with his 14.0 percent strikeout rate. The 6-foot-4 slugger is hitting just .251, but owns a .906 OPS thanks to his keen eye and enough power to deliver 13 home runs in 63 games for the Sounds. The Brewers have the best record in baseball and are hardly in need of Adams' services at this time, but he could get a shot to debut when rosters expand in September. Even so, unless he's getting regular at-bats with Milwaukee, he may not be fantasy relevant enough to garner roster consideration, so he can remain on the waiver wire for now.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com