Hogan Harris a Quality Deep-League Saves Source to Target
Hogan Harris has recorded a 3.65 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 75 strikeouts, and 13 saves. The 29-year-old's elevated WHIP is largely due to his 13.5% walk rate. However, Harris mitigates the damage of his free passes to some extent with his stellar 29.0% strikeout rate. Most importantly for fantasy managers, Harris appears to have established himself as the A's preferred ninth-inning option at this point in the season. Four of his 13 saves have come in August, and he's pitched in the ninth inning in six out of his last seven appearances. While fantasy managers should be prepared to absorb some ratio damage, Harris profiles as a quality source of both strikeouts and saves to target on the waiver wire in deeper league formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller