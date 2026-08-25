Sam Burns Poised to Rebound at TOUR Championship

Aug 25, 2026, 8:25 AM ET
Sam Burns did not have the best start or finish at the BMW Championship last week. The American golfer bookended two rounds of 71 which kept him from being a factor. He has played better at the TOUR Championship with three consecutive Top 12 results. Burns was in contention in three of the four majors this season. Putting is a big reason why as Burns ranks fourth in strokes gained at 0.63. A key thing for Burns may be manageable putts. He tops the ranks in putts made from 10 to 15 feet (44.08%) and is 26th in putts from inside 10 feet. Driving accuracy was close to average last week. His real problem was again a few adventures around the green and some missed putts. Burns again is a golfer to look at on DFS and betting radars. --Chris Wassel - RotoBallerSource: PGATour.com