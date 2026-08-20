Ketel Marte is Placed on 10-Day Injured List
Ketel Marte (knee, personal) was placed on the 10-day Injured List on Thursday. Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen met with Marte on Thursday, and they've decided to place him on the shelf until he's fully healthy. The organization has failed to give much information regarding Marte's absence. He missed all of their most recent series versus the Boston Red Sox. There is no word on when Marte will come back, so fantasy managers remain in the dark. Fantasy managers should try to hold Marte if possible, but it's unclear if he'll even return this season.
Source: Nick Piecoro
Source: Nick Piecoro