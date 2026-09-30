Christiaan Bezuidenhout Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Sep 30, 2026, 10:07 AM ETChristiaan Bezuidenhout missed the cut at the Biltmore Championship Asheville two weeks ago and will now focus on preparing for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. He has eight top-25 finishes and four missed cuts in 24 starts this season. He finished tied for 42nd at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 45th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
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Harry Hall Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:08 AM ETHarry Hall finished 69th at the Amgen Irish Open three weeks ago and will now focus on preparing for this week's Bank of Utah Championship held at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. So far this season, Hall has eight top-25 finishes and 10 missed cuts in 26 starts. He finished tied for 35th at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 54th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Eric Cole Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:05 AM ETEric Cole finished tied for 24th at the Biltmore Championship Asheville two weeks ago. He will now focus on preparing for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. So far this season, Cole has six top-25 finishes and six missed cuts in 25 starts. This will mark his first appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship. Over the past 12 months, Cole ranks in the 89th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Maverick McNealy Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:02 AM ETMaverick McNealy closed out the 2026 season with three straight top-25 finishes and will be in the field for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. McNealy finished 42nd in the final FedEx Cup standings and will look to continue his solid run of form on the fall swing. He has 12 top-25 finishes and two missed cuts in 21 starts this season. He missed the cut at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. Over the past 12 months, McNealy ranks in the 32nd percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Max Homa Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:01 AM ETMax Homa struggled early this season but found some form near the end. He finished 53rd in the final FedEx Cup standings. He's in the field for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. Homa last played in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing tied for 24th. He finished tied for ninth at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He has six top-25 finishes and five missed cuts in 20 starts this season. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 45th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Michael Brennan Returns As Defending Champion
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 9:59 AM ETMichael Brennan returns as the defending champion for this week's Bank of Utah Championship, held at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. This will mark Brennan's first return to action since he finished tied for 10th at last month's BMW Championship. Brennan had a solid 2026 season and will look to continue that on the fall swing. He finished 46th in the final FedEx Cup standings. So far this season, Brennan has one win, five top-25 finishes, and five missed cuts in 25 starts. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 46th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Joel Dahmen Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 9:58 AM ETJoel Dahmen missed the cut at the Biltmore Championship, marking his 10th missed cut of the year. The 38-year-old now looks to bounce back at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he has previous results of T40 and a missed cut. Dahmen's short game has been especially poor this year, losing -0.294 strokes per round around the greens and -0.470 putting. The areas he can lean on are his approach play, where he is gaining +0.502 strokes per round, 17th-best on Tour, and driving accuracy, where he ranks third at 71.81%. Dahmen's strong approach play gives him upside, but his struggles around the greens and with the putter make him a boom-or-bust option this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Ben Kohles Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 28, 2026, 9:40 PM ETBen Kohles has been a different golfer since the middle of June. The American golfer has eight consecutive Top 30 results including a T-15 at the Biltmore Championship. Only a final round 73 kept Kohles out of the Top 10. The question is can the veteran put together four rounds of high-birdie golf? Kohles needs to improve his ball-striking as he was 15.6 off the field average in Asheville. Again, the golfer has made 11 out of 13 cuts and can get results. It is for that reason alone that Kohles becomes a solid DFS choice heading into Thursday and Friday especially. During the break, he even played a few events on the Korn Ferry Tour to maintain his form. Finally, Kohles is even worth a Top 20 wager perhaps. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Rasmus Hojgaard Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 28, 2026, 9:30 PM ETRasmus Hojgaard only played one round in Asheville. The Norwegian golfer ended up with a 78 and withdrew before the second round at the Biltmore Championship. Hojgaard lost 8.92 strokes in a mere 18 holes. Little went right as even driving distance was right around average (0.6 yards above). Combine that with being 11% below average in driver accuracy and that got Hojgaard off on the wrong foot. It makes one wonder where his head is at this week. Usually he stays in Europe but he wanted to play more PGA events. The concern is the opening round where Hojgaard averages 30.37 putts per round (157th). That puts a lot of pressure on the golfer to putt better. In Utah, Hojgaard expects to not be a betting viable option again.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Davis Thompson Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 28, 2026, 9:16 PM ETDavis Thompson got into a rhythm in late July and August. The American golfer had three straight Top 15 results along with 11 consecutive rounds in the 60's. Thompson struggled in Asheville with a second-round 75 that caused him to miss the cut. After almost six weeks off, the golfer was expected to have a little rust. It was quite the outlier as Thompson had his worst event of the 2026 season (losing 3.29 strokes overall). One other small problem was that the Georgia native missed the cut in Utah last year. Thompson ranks 134th in putting (-0.434 strokes gained) and averages 29.53 putts per round over Rounds 1 and 2. It might be wiser to stray away from Thompson DFS-wise this week. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Chris Kirk in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 28, 2026, 4:52 PM ETChris Kirk has seen some periods of much struggle in 2026. The American golfer missed three straight cuts but does have two Top 10 results in his previous three events. That included a T-10 at the Biltmore Championship. One of the bigger keys in Utah is setting up chances to make putts and Kirk can do that. He gained 2.3 strokes in Asheville. It all comes down to making enough putts to keep up with the expected higher scores. The first two editions of the tournament saw scores of 261 and 262. Kirk ended up at 265 in his last tournament. It is not a stretch to see Kirk in contention in Utah come the weekend which makes him a decent Top 10 or Top 20 bet. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Jackson Koivun in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 28, 2026, 4:46 PM ETThe reach to get Jackson Koivun on the US President's Cup Team paid off, as the former Auburn Tiger tied for the fourth-most points earned on the American side after defeating Si Woo Kim in Sunday singles. He had the putter rolling in Chicago, averaging 3.11 strokes gained putting over his three sessions. The other areas of his game will need to be sharper if he hopes to contend this week in the Black Desert, but ball striking is typically at the forefront of his success. Through eight professional starts, his 1.430 strokes gained tee-to-green average ranks second on the PGA Tour. Koivun is one of the most intriguing new prospects this season, and if his putting at Medinah can get in sync with his usual tee-to-green play, he could vie for another win this week.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Tony Finau Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 28, 2026, 4:43 PM ETTony Finau was one of the best golfers in the world just three or four years ago. The American golfer came off back-to-back seasons where he won twice. 2026 has seen worse and worse results since that lone Top 10 in May (T-6 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson). His last tournament in Asheville was a disaster where Finau lost 5.29 strokes and missed the cut. His world ranking has dropped outside the Top 150 and worse, so much is in the red. Finau's driver accuracy is 54.21% (143rd) and greens in regulation is 135th at 63.71%. Two slight hopes are putts per round and one-putt percentage where Finau is 15th and 31st respectively. However, Finau is one to fade from a betting and DFS point of view at this time. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Pierceson Coody Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 28, 2026, 4:31 PM ETPierceson Coody was having a disastrous time at the Biltmore Championship. The American golfer from Texas turned the tables with a final round 65. It was Coody's best round of golf in over four months. He did have a 2025 best T-3 at last year's event in Utah. Coody improved some putting but the strokes gained off the tee dropped from 1st on tour to 32nd. He has a solid birdie average of 4.08 (25th) which makes Coody a potential golfer to watch when it comes to contention. At the least, from a DFS perspective, the Texan could be worth a look at the least. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Ben James Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 28, 2026, 4:22 PM ETThe beginning of Ben James' professional career has been a quick rise, as he burst onto the scene in June, earning three top-five finishes and two top-20 finishes through his first nine starts. The 23-year-old is coming off back-to-back podium finishes and looks poised to assert himself amongst the other young guns who have begun making their own names over the last year and a half. The bread and butter is the flat stick, as he's steadily averaged 0.521 strokes gained putting over his last seven starts. His ball striking is nothing to sleep on either, but it hasn't been as tried and true. However, James has gained over 13 strokes on approach over his last eight rounds. He has enough talent to get the job done on the PGA Tour, and it feels like we could see him lift a trophy sooner rather than later.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Tom Hoge Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 28, 2026, 4:01 PM ETSitting 84th in the FedEx Cup standings, Tom Hoge only needs a competent fall to keep hold of PGA Tour status next season. He couldn't hang his hat on much in 2026, as he averaged negative strokes gained in three of the four individual metrics. The fourth, however, was a respectable 0.319 average in strokes gained on approach. He's coming off a missed cut at the Biltmore Championship, where he lost strokes both off the tee and on approach. Expect the iron play to return to the positive side of things, but the game off the tee and on and around the greens may be a different story. This resort-style layout takes some of the pressure off being uber precise, but players need plenty of birdies to stay in it. Despite Hoge not contending much this year, he's still top 30 in birdie-or-better rate. The 37-year-old is far from a safe play, but there is upside if he avoids bogeys on this easier layout.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Luke Clanton Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 28, 2026, 3:33 PM ETThe first full season of Luke Clanton's professional career didn't go quite as smoothly as those of other fresh-out-of-school players who came on the scene over the last year and a half. With only two finishes inside the top 20 and six missed cuts in his last seven starts, the 22-year-old is in do-or-die time. There have been many contributing factors to his struggle in 2026, but putting is the leading cause, as he's lost an average of -1.008 strokes on the greens over his last six starts. We've seen his ability to find a groove in the full swing department, but his total liability with a putter in his hand makes him impossible to put into a lineup right now.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Ryan Fox to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 23, 2026, 8:36 PM ETThe whirlwind week at Royal Birkdale for Ryan Fox inevitably punched his ticket to this week's President's Cup at Medinah, as the Champion Golfer of the Year is a solid asterisk for a team that needs all the help it can get. There's still a major question of how the New Zealander will handle himself in this atmosphere and, like most other pairings for this team, who will be an optimal partner to earn points. Players who inconsistently thrive in all four major facets aren't always easy teammates, especially when he ranked no higher than 77th in any strokes gained metric. Outside of his length off the tee, the rest of his game is hard to trust. No one would be surprised to see Fox struggle this week.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Si Woo Kim Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 23, 2026, 7:29 PM ETOn paper, Si Woo Kim is the strongest player in the International Team room. He's the highest-ranked and has been one of the top performers over the last two editions, but he's also arguably the easiest plug-and-play on the entire roster. Outside of what happens on the greens, the 31-year-old was one of the top competitors in the 2026 season. Over his 24 events played, the South Korean led the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (0.738) and ranked inside the top five in strokes gained tee to green (1.357), birdie average, and par-4 scoring average. It's been a tall task for this squad to defeat Team USA, but especially on foreign soil. However, if it is even a possibility, it will take a strong showing from Kim.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Justin Thomas is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 23, 2026, 3:25 PM ETDue to the struggles that surrounded Justin Thomas' golf game a couple of seasons ago, it kept him off of a 2024 President's Cup team that was void of any real veteran leadership. That won't be the case this year, as he's set to be the tried and true points getter he's been in the seven team competitions where he's accrued a 19-9-4 record. The 33-year-old is the most decorated player on the American side, especially when solely looking at this particular event, as he's undefeated in both foursomes and fourball. As the best player this season in strokes gained around the green (0.627 average strokes gained), he makes for a great alternate shot partner. The other two formats don't make as much sense, but as the unquestioned heart and soul of the American team, it wouldn't be surprising to see him be apart of every session.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Sam Burns Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 23, 2026, 3:00 PM ETAfter a year that saw him have a chance to win three out of the four major championships, Sam Burns will be a cornerstone piece for the American squad this week at Medinah. He's been on every cup team since 2022, though he's fared much better against the International team than the Europeans, sporting a 3-3-3 record versus 1-3-2. His usual pairing with Scottie Scheffler is the default choice, but his overall record with the world No. 1 is a discouraging 0-3-1. As one of the best putters on tour and the most proficient approach players this season, it's beyond time for Team USA to find the right partner to allow Burns to flourish.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf