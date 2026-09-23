Justin Thomas is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches

Sep 15, 2026, 2:20 PM ET

It was a better statistical season than the placement finishes show for Rasmus Hojgaard. It wasn't a great year by any means, as he is still outside the top 100 in the current FedEx Cup points standings, but the numbers show he was doing some positive things worth noting for the upcoming fall series of events. The Dane's distance off the tee will always be the attention-grabber, but his 17th-ranked strokes gained putting (0.429) and affinity for making birdies keep him in the mix for DFS purposes. His iron play and short game were horrendous this year, although the ball striking wasn't as big of a problem early and late in the year as it was in the middle. The 25-year-old still has the talent to pop off at most places, which is why he warrants some consideration this week for those who can handle the volatility.