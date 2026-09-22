Isaiah Likely Leads Team in Targets Against Rams

Sep 21, 2026, 11:45 PM ET

New York Giants pass rusher Brian Burns (ankle) exited with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's Week 2 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach John Harbaugh told Connor Hughes of SNY that Burns has been diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain. The team had listed him as questionable to return, but he didn't get back into the game. It's unclear whether he was held out of the final drive due to the severity of his injury or the fact that the game was out of hand and there was no need to get him on the field. The good news is that the sprain is of the low-ankle variety, rather than high-ankle. He still might miss time, but at this point, an injured reserve stint seems unlikely. That's a huge sigh of relief for the Giants, whose defense is at its best when Burns is on the field. The 28-year-old Pro Bowler finished Monday Night Football with two tackles, including one quarterback hit. He had 16.5 sacks last year but is still looking for his first sack of the 2026 campaign.