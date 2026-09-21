Cam Skattebo Struggles as Giants Offense Falters in Week 2
Sep 21, 2026, 11:50 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo had 12 carries for 36 yards and added four receptions for 19 yards in the 28-6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With the Giants struggling on offense and trailing for most of the game, Skattebo couldn't contribute at the same level as in Week 1. The second-year back played 34 of 58 snaps (58%), sharing the backfield between Devin Singletary, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Najee Harris, who made his debut on Monday. With Jaxson Dart (knee) injured on the first drive, Jameis Winston came in, and the offense struggled, totaling 182 yards of total offense. If Dart misses time, Skattebo and the entire offense would see their fantasy value take a hit. Moving forward, Skattebo is a low-end RB2, though good matchups against the Tennessee Titans and the Arizona Cardinals in the coming weeks should help his fantasy value.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
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Brian Burns Suffers Low-Ankle Sprain in Final Minutes of Monday Night Football
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 11:45 PM ETNew York Giants pass rusher Brian Burns (ankle) exited with less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of Monday's Week 2 contest against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach John Harbaugh told Connor Hughes of SNY that Burns has been diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain. The team had listed him as questionable to return, but he didn't get back into the game. It's unclear whether he was held out of the final drive due to the severity of his injury or the fact that the game was out of hand and there was no need to get him on the field. The good news is that the sprain is of the low-ankle variety, rather than high-ankle. He still might miss time, but at this point, an injured reserve stint seems unlikely. That's a huge sigh of relief for the Giants, whose defense is at its best when Burns is on the field. The 28-year-old Pro Bowler finished Monday Night Football with two tackles, including one quarterback hit. He had 16.5 sacks last year but is still looking for his first sack of the 2026 campaign.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Connor Hughes
Jaxson Dart Diagnosed with a Sprained MCL in Week 2
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 21, 2026, 11:40 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) was diagnosed with a sprained MCL following Monday's loss against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. Dart exited during the first half of the Week 2 contest and was ruled out. At the time of his departure, he had completed three of five pass attempts for 20 yards through the air. The team will conduct additional testing tomorrow, including an MRI, but the initial report seems relatively optimistic compared to the potential worst-case scenario. Fantasy managers should also be encouraged by a report from ESPN's Jordan Raanan that claims Dart tried to re-enter the game, but he was vetoed by medical personnel. Obviously, there's no reason to rush him back if he's not ready, but the fact that he felt good enough to play is a very good sign. We're likely looking at a week-to-week timetable for Dart, putting Jameis Winston in line to earn the start for Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans. Winston went 11-for-27 passing with 111 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in relief of Dart on Monday night.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Worthy is Gaining Trust After Week 2 Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 11:01 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy saw significant involvement during Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Worthy was quiet in the season opener, but he managed to make more noise on Sunday night. The 23-year-old hauled in five of his seven targets for 25 yards and a touchdown in the overtime victory. He still only has 43 total yards on the season, but he's heading into a favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if his role continues to grow in the Kansas City offense. Worthy could be an interesting waiver wire addition for fantasy managers in deep leagues this week.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jaxson Dart "Going to be OK," Tried to Return on Monday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 10:49 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) has been officially ruled out for the rest of Monday's Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Dart went down during the first offensive series of the game due to a left knee injury. After being examined, Dart wanted to return to the game. Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said on the television broadcast that Dart is going to be ok. That suggests Dart isn't dealing with a serious injury that would sideline him for multiple weeks. His availability for Week 3 is unknown right now, but at least fantasy managers won't have to panic too much. Jameis Winston will finish out Monday's game and would likely see additional starts if Dart does end up missing time.--Andy Webb
Source: Jordan Raanan
Khalil Shakir Could See Expanded Role
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 10:34 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir has been quiet to start the season, but that might change in Week 3. Through two games, Shakir has hauled in seven of his 12 targets for 88 yards. Fantasy managers expected more from the 26-year-old, and they might get it soon. Fellow wideout DJ Moore (shoulder) was injured during Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions. It's unclear at the moment if Moore will be able to play during the Week 3 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers. The absence of Moore would likely mean a larger role in the passing game for Shakir. Fantasy managers seeking a possible flex option for Week 3 should consider adding Shakir.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jaylen Wright is Considered Day-to-Day
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 10:27 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (neck) is considered day-to-day after suffering an injury during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers, per David Furones. Wright was forced to exit Sunday's contest after sustaining a neck injury. It remains to be seen if Wright will be healthy enough to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. Wright hasn't been fantasy relevant during the first two games, but he would have an expanded role if De'Von Achane ever misses time. Fantasy managers will need to check back on Wednesday when the first practice of the week begins.--Andy Webb
Source: David Furones
Jaxson Dart Ruled Out with Knee Injury on Monday Night
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 21, 2026, 10:14 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) has been officially ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Los Angeles Rams, per Art Stapleton. Dart was forced to exit on the opening drive when he injured his knee on a third-round pass. He immediately fell to the ground and grabbed his left knee. The Giants haven't given many details on the situation, but Dart is done for the night at minimum. He completed 3-of-5 passing attempts for 20 yards before leaving the game. Jameis Winston will finish out this game under center and would likely take over as the starter if Dart misses an extended period of time.--Andy Webb
Source: Art Stapleton
Brian Robinson Limited in Practice on Monday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 9:57 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson (ankle) was listed as a limited practice participant on his team's Monday injury report, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN. Atlanta held a walkthrough rather than a full practice on Monday, so Robinson's status ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football is an estimate. Across the first two games of 2026, Robinson has recorded 98 scrimmage yards on 22 touches. The 27-year-old is the Falcons' clear RB2 behind superstar back Bijan Robinson. If Brian Robinson is unable to play on Thursday, Bijan Robinson could be in for an even larger workload than usual against Green Bay.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Marc Raimondi
Jayden Reed Listed as a Non-Participant on Monday's Injury Report
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 9:49 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck/back) was listed as a non-participant on the team's Monday injury report, per Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Green Bay did not actually hold a practice on Monday, so the injury report is an estimate of Reed's status ahead of the team's Week 3 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Reed was carted off the field with a neck/back injury after taking a hit during his team's Week 2 win over the New York Jets. While the team has not ruled Reed out, it would be a surprise to see him suit up against Atlanta given the quick turnaround. If Reed is indeed inactive, Packers wideouts Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, as well as tight end Tucker Kraft, could dominate target share in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Tom Silverstein
Caleb Douglas' Week 3 Status in Question, Severity of Ankle Injury Unclear
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 9:42 PM ETMiami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that the severity of rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas' (ankle) injury is "too early to tell," per C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. Douglas exited his team's Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter after suffering an ankle injury and was spotted after the game in a walking boot. The 23-year-old had a quiet game against San Francisco, recording two catches for 19 yards on three targets. However, Douglas was excellent in the first game of his NFL career in Week 1, recording five catches for 94 yards on seven targets against the Las Vegas Raiders. Early on in his rookie season, Douglas looks like he could be the Dolphins' WR1 when healthy. Depending on the severity of his injury, fantasy managers may want to consider stashing Douglas for his season-long upside. If Douglas misses time, Miami wideouts Chris Bell, Malik Washington, and Ryan Miller could be in line for larger roles in the team's passing game.--Will Brady
Source: Miami Herald - C. Isaiah Smalls II
Darius Slayton Signing with the Colts
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 9:29 PM ETVeteran wide receiver Darius Slayton is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. The 29-year-old spent his first seven NFL seasons with the New York Giants, but was released by New York following training camp. With his skill set as a downfield threat, Slayton profiles as the replacement for injured Colts wideout Alec Pierce (heel). Pierce suffered a heel injury in Indianapolis' Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that is expected to keep him out for several weeks. Across 14 games (12 starts) with the Giants in 2025, Slayton recorded 37 catches for 538 yards and one touchdown on 63 targets. He has plenty of experience catching passes from Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, as the two played together for six seasons with the Giants. In deeper leagues, Slayton could be worth a look on the waiver wire for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Alec Pierce Set to Miss "Several Weeks," Could Return Midseason
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 9:20 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (heel) is set to miss "several weeks" after aggravating a heel injury in his team's Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Pierce had surgery on the affected heel over the offseason. However, Rapoport reports that Pierce will now attempt to rehab the injury rather than opt for a second procedure. Pierce recorded four catches for 61 yards on six targets in Indianapolis' Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and one catch for 11 yards against the Chiefs before being forced to leave the game. Pierce was expected to take on a starring role in the Colts' offense after the team handed him a four-year, $114 million contract in March. Without him, Colts wide receiver Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren have a chance to dominate target share in Indianapolis. Veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen, Laquon Treadwell, and the recently signed Darius Slayton could see larger roles as well.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Malik Nabers Returns in Week 2 After Injury Scare
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 9:14 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) has returned to his team's Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Nabers briefly left the game with a shoulder injury and was officially deemed questionable to return. However, fantasy managers can collectively breathe a sigh of relief now that the injury has proved to be relatively minor. Nabers is still working his way back to a full workload from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season, so the shoulder injury could further impact his snap count in Week 2. Still, it's obviously a positive sign that the superstar wideout is back on the field.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Malik Nabers Questionable to Return Against Rams with Shoulder Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 21, 2026, 9:07 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) is officially questionable to return in his team's Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams due to a shoulder injury, per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. Nabers grabbed at the shoulder immediately after attempting to make a contested catch and appeared to be in considerable pain on the sideline. The 23-year-old recorded one catch for one yard on two targets before exiting the game. If he is unable to return, Giants wide receivers Darnell Mooney, Malachi Fields, and Odell Beckham Jr. could all see an increase in targets and playing time.--Will Brady
Source: NorthJersey.com - Art Stapleton
Jaxson Dart Exits Monday's Game with Knee Injury, Questionable to Return
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 21, 2026, 8:37 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) exited Monday's contest with a knee injury and is deemed questionable to return. The team's starting quarterback sustained this injury on their opening drive. After taking a hit, Dart was seen lying on the field in pain before being able to walk to the sidelines on his own power. After spending some time in the blue medical tent, he eventually walked to the locker room. Before exiting, Dart went 3-for-5 with 20 passing yards. Veteran Jameis Winston replaced Dart under center and will remain the starter while Dart is sidelined.--Andy Smith
Source: Art Stapelton
Jordan Whittington Officially Out For Rams on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 7:55 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) is officially inactive for the Monday night game in Week 2 against the visiting New York Giants, the team announced. In addition to Whittington, the Rams will be without All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua due to a groin injury, so their receiving corps will be thinned out beyond veteran Davante Adams. The 25-year-old Whittington was doubtful to play in Week 2 after missing practice all week with a quad injury that he picked up in the season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia. It remains to be seen if Whittington will be able to play next Sunday night in Denver against the Broncos in Week 3. In the season opener, the former sixth-rounder in 2024 from Texas caught his only target for a pickup of eight yards. Despite L.A.'s explosive offense, Whittington is just a depth piece and is not currently rostered in any Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Los Angeles Rams
Najee Harris Active for Monday Night Game Against Rams
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 7:47 PM ETNew York Giants running back Najee Harris, who was a healthy scratch for the season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday night, is officially active on Monday night to conclude Week 2 against the hosting Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. The Giants said that Harris would have a role in their offense at the end of training camp, but then he was active in the season opener. The 28-year-old has plenty of experience in the NFL, though, and he opened his career with four straight 1,000-yard rushing campaigns with the Pittsburgh Steelers after he was drafted in the first round. Harris has gotten a late start to 2026 after tearing his Achilles early in 2025 with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he could quickly overtake Tyrone Tracy Jr. in a backfield that also has plenty of depth in Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary. He is worth watching in deeper fantasy formats, especially for managers who have Skattebo rostered.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN New York - Jordan Raanan
Puka Nacua Ruled Out for Monday Night Football
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 6:59 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) is officially inactive for the Monday night contest in Week 2 against the visiting New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Rams offense will be without their top playmaker as they look to win their first game of the 2026 season on Monday night. Fantasy managers who rolled the dice and left Nacua in their lineups in Week 2 will now be forced to hit up the waiver wire to add a Rams or Giants receiver. The 25-year-old Nacua caught five of nine targets for 74 yards in the season-opening loss to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers in Australia before tweaking his groin in practice last week. The Rams have decided to err on the side of caution and sit the two-time Pro Bowler in Week 2, and it remains to be seen if he will be ready to go in Week 3 for another primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football on the road against the Denver Broncos. With Nacua out on Monday night, veteran Davante Adams should be peppered with targets, while the Rams could also lean heavily on their tight end group of Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson, and Tyler Higbee. Receivers Konata Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell are probably the best bets for desperate fantasy managers hitting the waiver wire for a body.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Tight End Zach Ertz Returning to the Eagles
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 6:43 PM ETThree-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad on Monday to return to the team that he played for from 2013 to 2021, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Eagles lost starting tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) to an MCL sprain in their Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks, so Ertz, who helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl, will give the team some depth at the position going forward. The 35-year-old veteran spent the last two years with the Washington Commanders, catching 116 of his 163 targets for 1,158 yards and 11 touchdowns in 30 starts. The 13-year veteran tore his ACL in Week 14 and was limited to 13 games a year ago. Depending on how quickly Ertz can get his legs back under him this week, he could be elevated to the 53-man roster for the team's Week 3 contest on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Grant Calcaterra (back) and rookie Eli Stowers (hamstring) are on Injured Reserve, so in addition to Ertz, the Eagles only have Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins at the position outside of Goedert.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Mike Evans Will "Have to be Managed This Week"
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 21, 2026, 6:07 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that veteran wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) will "have to be managed this week," according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Evans had a solid debut for the Niners in the Week 1 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in Australia, catching six of his seven targets for 49 yards and his first touchdown of the year, but he caught all three of his targets for 54 yards before departing on Sunday in the Week 2 blowout win over the Miami Dolphins with a hip injury. The 33-year-old future Hall of Famer was said to be fine by Shanahan after Sunday's game, but he is most likely going to have a cap on his practice reps for much, if not all, of the week as the team prepares to face the division-rival Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. Ricky Pearsall (knee) is out for the year, rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) is out for around 10 weeks, and Demarcus Robinson is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, so the Niners really need Evans out there. He should be OK to play this weekend, but fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his practice status from Wednesday through Friday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nick Wagoner