Arman Tsarukyan Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Sep 21, 2026, 8:31 AM ETArman Tsarukyan extended his win streak by finishing Mauricio Ruffy via first-round knockout in the co-main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Time was ticking down in the first round, so Tsarukyan decided to pressure Ruffy up against the cage, and with four seconds left in the first round. Tsarukyan landed an elbow to Ruffy's head, knocking his opponent out cold. In 4:56 of action, Tsarukyan landed a takedown and eight significant strikes. By beating Ruffy, Tsarukyan has most likely become the next in line for a title shot. With the win, Tsarukyan improved to 24-3 as a pro and is now 11-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
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Dooho Choi Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 21, 2026, 8:25 AM ETFan-favorite featherweight Dooho Choi suffered a first-round TKO loss to former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Pitbull perfectly set up a combination, dropping Choi with a vicious right hand before finishing him with punches and elbows. In 3:28 of action, Choi landed 20 significant strikes. With the loss, Choi has dropped to 17-5-1 and is now 6-4-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Patricio Pitbull Scores First-Round TKO Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 21, 2026, 8:20 AM ETFormer two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull returned to the win column by finishing Dooho Choi via first-round TKO on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Pitbull earned his first UFC stoppage win by dropping Choi with a right hand and finishing him with follow-up punches. In 3:28 of action, Pitbull landed 38 significant strikes. Since signing with the UFC back in 2025, Pitbull has been alternating wins and losses, going 2-2 in his last four. With the win, Pitbull has improved to 38-9 as a pro.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Alexandre Pantoja Returns At UFC 331
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 18, 2026, 5:17 PM ETFormer flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will attempt to reclaim the flyweight title when he takes on Joshua Van in the main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Pantoja was last seen in action in December at UFC 323, where the bout ended after 26 seconds when Pantoja injured his arm while trying to brace for a fall. Prior to that, he was on an eight-fight winning streak and has defended the flyweight title four times. DraftKings sees Pantoja as a slight underdog with a salary of $7,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Joshua Van Set For His Second Title Defense
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 18, 2026, 5:10 PM ETFlyweight champion Joshua Van is scheduled for his second title defense against former flyweight title-holder Alexandre Pantoja in the main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Van made his first successful title defense in his last fight, finishing Tatsuro Taira via fifth-round TKO. Before that fight, Van became the champion when when Pantoja snapped his arm while posting to brace for a fall. DraftKings sees Van as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Mauricio Ruffy Set For UFC 331 Co-Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 18, 2026, 5:07 PM ETMauricio Ruffy will look for his third consecutive win when he takes on Arman Tsarukyan in the co-main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Ruffy last fought in June at UFC Freedom 250, where he destroyed Michael Chandler to win by first-round TKO. Before that, he stopped Rafael Fiziev via second-round TKO. Since signing with the leading promotion, his only loss in the UFC came to Benoit Saint Denis. DraftKings sees Ruffy as the underdog with a salary of $7,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Arman Tsarukyan A Favorite At UFC 311
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 18, 2026, 5:05 PM ETArman Tsarukyan will aim to extend his win streak and become the next title challenger when he takes on Mauricio Ruffy in the co-main event of UFC 331 on Saturday. Tsarukyan was last seen in the Octagon almost a year ago at UFC Qatar, where he extended his win streak by submitting Dan Hooker in the second round. Since then, he's had 12 grappling/wrestling matches. DraftKings sees Tsarukyan as the favorite with a salary of $9,100.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Dooho Choi Looks To Extend His Win Streak
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 18, 2026, 5:02 PM ETFan-favorite Dooho Choi will look to extend his win streak when he faces off against former two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Choi was last seen in the Octagon in May at UFC Vegas 117, where he extended his win streak by finishing Daniel Santos via second-round TKO. He is currently on a four-fight unbeaten streak. DraftKings sees Choi as the favorite with a salary of $8,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Patricio Pitbull Looks For His Second UFC Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 18, 2026, 4:52 PM ETFormer two-division Bellator champion Patricio Pitbull will look to return to the win column when he takes on fan-favorite Dooho Choi on the main card of UFC 331 on Saturday. Pitbull was last seen in action in April at UFC 327, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Aaron Pico. Before his fight with Pico, Pitbull defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Pitbull as the underdog with a salary of $7,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Jose Delgado Suffers Third-Round Submission Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 14, 2026, 11:22 AM ETJose Delgado suffered a third-round submission loss to Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Delgado had some success in the first round and even stunned Silva in the opening round, but then Silva came out aggressive in the second and third rounds, and eventually, he found an opening and submitted Delgado via one armed rear-naked choke. In 12:57 of action, Delgado landed 40 significant strikes. With the loss, Delgado dropped to 12-3 as a pro and is now 4-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Jean Silva Scores Third-Round Submission Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 14, 2026, 11:19 AM ETJean Silva won his second straight fight by scoring a third-round submission win over Jose Delgado in the main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Silva started slow and got stunned in the first round, before turning things around in the second and the third rounds, finding an opening at 2:57 of the third round to secure a one-arm rear-naked choke that forced Delgado to tap out. In 12:57 of action, Silva landed a takedown and 39 significant strikes. With the win, Silva improved to 18-3 as a pro and is now 7-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Joseph Morales Suffers Split-Decision Loss
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 14, 2026, 11:10 AM ETJoseph Morales suffered a split-decision loss to former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in the co-main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. The fight was extremely close where a lot of fans though Morales should have won the fight. In the end, two judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Moreno, while one judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Morales. In 15 minutes of action, Morales landed a takedown and 71 significant strikes. With the loss, Morales dropped to 14-3 as a pro and is now 3-3 in the UFC. --Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Brandon Moreno Gets Back In The Win Column
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 14, 2026, 11:07 AM ETFormer two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno returned to the win column by beating Joseph Morales via split decision in the co-main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It was a close fight but Moreno proved why he's still one of the best flyweights on the planet by showing his slick boxing and grappling. When the fight was over, two judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Moreno while the third judge scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Morales. In 15 minutes of action, Moreno landed two takedowns and 67 significant strikes. With the win, Moreno improved to 12-7-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Marwan Rahiki Undefeated No More
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 14, 2026, 10:57 AM ETMarwan Rahiki is no longer undefeated as he suffered a unanimous decision loss to unbeaten prospect Tommy McMillen on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It was a back-and-forth fight, with Rahiki nearly scoring a knockout finish in the second round and then McMillen coming back to win the third round and the fight. It was a close fight, but ultimately McMillen did more to win the fight. In 15 minutes of action, Rahiki landed a takedown and 79 significant strikes. With the loss, Rahiki dropped to 9-1 as a pro and is now 2-1 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Tommy McMillen Stays Undefeated
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 14, 2026, 10:43 AM ETUndefeated prospect Tommy McMillen extended his win streak by beating Marwan Rahiki via unanimous decision on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It was an incredible, back-and-forth fight where McMillen survived a knockdown and a flurry of follow-up punches, just to get up and overwhelm Rahiki with his volume. In 15 minutes of action, McMillen landed five takedowns and 81 significant strikes. With the win, McMillen improved to 12-0 as a pro and is now 3-0 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Manon Fiorot Drops Decision At Noche UFC 4
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 14, 2026, 10:36 AM ETFormer title challenger Manon Fiorot suffered a unanimous decision loss to former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso on the main card of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. It took her some time to get going, and she even got dropped in the first round, but eventually adjusted and tried to get her offence going a little more. In the end, Grasso won all three rounds on the judges' scorecards. In 15 minutes of action, Fiorot landed 72 significant strikes. With the loss, Fiorot dropped to 13-3 as a pro and is now 8-2 in the UFC.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Alexa Grasso Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 14, 2026, 10:31 AM ETFormer women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso won her second straight fight by beating Manon Fiorot on the main card of UFC Noche 4 on Saturday. Grasso came out aggressive and scored an early knockdown, and although she didn't get the finish, she still had a great performance from start to finish. In the end, all three judges scored the fight 29-28 for Grasso. In 15 minutes of action, Grasso landed 80 significant strikes. By beating Fiorot, Grasso most likely became the next in line for a title shot.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Jose Delgado Set To Headline Noche UFC 4 Card
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 11, 2026, 1:00 PM ETJose Delgado will look to extend his win streak when he takes on Jean Silva in the main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Delgado, who is a late replacement for Yair Rodriguez, was last seen in action in July at UFC Oklahoma, where he defeated Austin Bashi via unanimous decision. Prior to his fight with Bashi, Delgado edged out a split decision win over Andre Fili. DraftKings sees Delgado as a massive underdog with a salary of $6,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Jean Silva Set For Noche UFC 4 Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 11, 2026, 12:46 PM ETJean Silva will look for his second consecutive win when he faces off against Jose Delgado in the main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Silva was originally scheduled to take on former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez, but Rodríguez withdrew from the fight due to injury and was replaced by Delgado. Silva was last seen in action in January at UFC 324, where he returned to the win column by defeating Arnold Allen by unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Silva as a massive favorite with a salary of $9,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Joseph Morales Set For Noche UFC 4 Co-Main Event
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 11, 2026, 12:40 PM ETJoseph Morales will look to extend his win streak when he faces off against former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in the co-main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Morales was last seen competing in November 2025 at UFC Vegas 111, where he extended his win streak by finishing Matt Schnell via first-round submission. Prior to that, he made his UFC debut on UFC 319 against Alibi Idiris. DraftKings sees Morales as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,300.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC
Brandon Moreno Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Alen Kurbasic
Alen Kurbasic
Sep 11, 2026, 12:29 PM ETFormer two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will look to bounce back in the win column when he takes on surging Joseph Morales in the co-main event of Noche UFC 4 on Saturday. Moreno is fighting to remain relevant in the flyweight division as he's lost his last two fights to Tatsuro Taira and Lone'er Kavanagh, two of the most prominent up-and-coming stars in the flyweight division. DraftKings sees Moreno as a slight underdog with a salary of $7,900.--Alen Kurbasic
Source: UFC