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Wisconsin's Colton Joseph Erupts For Four Touchdowns vs. Eastern Michigan.

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Sep 20, 2026, 4:44 AM ET

Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph had pedestrian numbers in his first two starts for the Badgers, but on Saturday, he showed what all of the offseason fuss was about. Joseph completed 23-of-33 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. He also led Wisconsin with 46 rushing yards and added another touchdown. Joseph ran for 13 touchdowns with Old Dominion last year and had 11 in 2024. He is a sneaky source of extra touchdowns if you are looking for quarterback help. He ran for 1,007 yards in 2025 while passing for 2,624. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 20, 2026, 4:40 AM ET

Iowa State hasn't had much production from their RB room so far this year. Cameron Pettaway was the starter in Week 1, but he has struggled. Redshirt sophomore Aiden Flora, one of the few holdovers at Iowa State, took the job and literally ran with it in the Week 3 win over Bowling Green. Flora had just 41 career carries for 245 yards coming into the game. He carried 12 times for 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the 55-7 win over Bowling Green. If you need running back help, Flora is a solid add since he also returns kicks for the Cyclones. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 20, 2026, 4:33 AM ET

Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr. had the best game of his career on Saturday against No. 25 Virginia. Hawkins completed 10-of-17 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 18 carries for 123 yards and three touchdowns in West Virginia's 38-27 win over Virginia in Charlotte. Hawkins has accounted for five passing and six rushing touchdowns so far this season in West Virginia's 3-0 start, yet he is still available in 95% of Yahoo! leagues. Don't let Hawkins get away in your waiver claims this week if you need quarterback help. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 20, 2026, 4:27 AM ET

Quarterback has been a sore spot for Iowa since Chuck Long graduated in 1985. Senior quarterback Hank Brown had a perfect afternoon for Iowa in the Hawkeyes' 55-0 rout of Northern Iowa. Brown completed all 12 of his passing attempts for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Brown took over for Jeremy Hecklinski in the second half of the first game and hasn't looked back. He doesn't have a lot of fantasy value right now, but this is a situation worth monitoring if you are desperate for a quarterback in your college fantasy leagues. Brown has also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown this year. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 20, 2026, 4:20 AM ET

Utah State transfer Braden Pegan saved his best game of the season for his former team. The Utah wideout caught eight passes for 122 yards and two scores in Utah's 33-0 shutout over Utah State in the Battle of the Brothers. Pegan led Utah State in receiving yards in 2025. He had seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown in his first two games for Utah. Pegan has 10 more receptions than any other Utah WR. He's worth a look in your fantasy leagues if you need receiver help. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 20, 2026, 3:34 AM ET

Cal transfer Kendrick Raphael carried the ball only 15 times in SMU's first two games of the season, for 78 yards and 1 touchdown. The senior RB had a career day in SMU's loss to Louisville, setting a career high with 197 yards and tying a career best with three touchdowns. Raphael also caught two passes in SMU's 41-31 loss at Louisville. Raphael may have been dropped in your league because of the slow start. Now is the time to check the waiver wire. Raphael could be the pickup that salvages your fantasy season. This should be a sign of things to come. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 20, 2026, 3:24 AM ET

West Virginia transfer Traylon Ray was used sparingly in Mississippi's first two games of the season. The junior only mustered four receptions for 56 yards. He was a key part of Mississippi's 32-24 win over LSU on Saturday night. Ray caught a team-high seven passes for 115 yards and a score. Deuce Alexander is still the WR1 on this team, and TE Caleb Odom gets more targets than most TEs, but this could signify Ray ascending to WR2 over Horatio Fields (five receptions) and Johntay Cook II (one catch). Ray is worth an add in deeper leagues and is one to keep an eye on in Mississippi's next game. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 20, 2026, 3:17 AM ET

Notre Dame WR Micah Gilbert game into the Week 3 matchup against Michigan State with 14 career receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Gilbert hauled in eight passes for 170 yards in Notre Dame's 27-10 victory over the Spartans. Coming into this game, no Notre Dame receiver had more than eight receptions, and only Jordan Faison had over 100 receiving yards on the season. Gilbert had five catches for 81 yards in the first two games of the season. This was Notre Dame's first real test of the season, and Gilbert was easily CJ Carr's favorite target. He's worth a look if you are thin at WR in your fantasy leagues. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 19, 2026, 11:17 AM ET

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina (elbow) is not expected to play on Saturday as the Tigers take on North Carolina in a conference matchup. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Vizzina is dealing with an elbow injury to his non-throwing shoulder, which will likely cause him to be sidelined in Week 3. The Tigers' quarterback recorded four completions for 19 yards and a touchdown, along with an interception before exiting last week's game against Georgia Southern. With Vizzina sidelined, freshman Tait Reynolds will be called on to start the first game of his career. Reynolds is RotoBaller's 68th-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 5.8 fantasy points against the Tar Heels.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel/ESPN
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Sep 19, 2026, 11:08 AM ET

South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart will make his season debut after he was removed from the SEC availability report before Saturday's game against Mississippi State. "Remains to be seen what Stewart's usage will look like," posted On3's Pete Nakos to X. Stewart has been a pass-rushing stalwart for the Gamecocks the past two seasons, which he has finished with 11 sacks. In Week 3, the South Carolina defense will take on a Bulldogs' offense that has allowed just one sack through the first two games of the season. The South Carolina pass rush is coming off a solid performance in a win over Towson, during which it recorded four sacks.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos/On3
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Sep 19, 2026, 10:53 AM ET

Florida wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (ankle) will dress and go through warm-ups before being a game-time decision as the Gators get set to take on Auburn, according to On3's Pete Nakos. Singleton is an Auburn transfer who recorded 58 receptions for 534 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 14 carries for 61 yards with the Tigers in 2025. He has yet to take the field as a Gator. Singleton Jr. is RotoBaller's 112th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 6.1 fantasy points if he is healthy enough to suit up. Auburn has allowed opponents to pass for 252 yards per game through its first two matchups of the year.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Nakos/On3
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Sep 19, 2026, 10:38 AM ET

Running back Darius Taylor will miss Minnesota's Week 3 matchup with Akron on Saturday due to a lower-body injury, according to ESPN's Pete Thames. Per Thames, Taylor went through a medical warm-up in the hours leading up to the game, and it has been determined that he will be sidelined against the Zips. The Gophers' running back has led the way out of the Minnesota backfield, carrying the ball 20 times for 71 yards and three touchdowns through his team's first two games of the season. He has also recorded four receptions for 36 yards. Without Taylor, who is RotoBaller's RB15, the Gophers will likely turn to TJ Thomas, who has totaled 10 carries for 51 yards, along with six receptions for 63 yards, as their second option out of the backfield.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thamel/ESPN
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Sep 19, 2026, 10:27 AM ET

University of Buffalo will start sophomore quarterback Jason Wright against No. 14 Penn State on Saturday, as Elijah Holmes deals with a knee injury that will prevent him from dressing against the Nittany Lions. Wright entered the Bulls' Week 2 game against Florida International and completed 13 of 27 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing an interception. He was sacked twice. Wright is a dual-threat quarterback, but was limited to -3 yards rushing on two attempts against FIU last week. While redshirting last season, he carried the ball 15 times for 43 yards. Buffalo takes on a Nittany Lions defense this week that has allowed just 105 yards passing per game and nine total points through two games.--Alex Brasky
Source: Pete Thames/ESPN
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Sep 19, 2026, 10:20 AM ET

North Carolina defensive end Melkart Abou Jaoude (hand, wrist) is out for North Carolina's Week 3 matchup with Clemson, according to the ACC availability report. Abou Jaoude was initially listed as questionable due to a hand/wrist injury he sustained during the Tar Heels' Week 0 win over TCU, but he will not play against the Tigers on Saturday. Abou Jaoude is considered North Carolina's top defender after he led the ACC in sacks a season ago with 10.5. During the win over the Horned Frogs, he recorded four tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. North Carolina is the No. 40-ranked defense in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
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Sep 19, 2026, 10:10 AM ET

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (undisclosed) has gone from doubtful to questionable to off the injury report entirely as the Tigers prepare for a heated rivalry matchup with Ole Miss on Saturday night. Leavitt did not practice on Wednesday, but followed that up by participating in a Thursday walkthrough before he was removed from the SEC Availability Report on Friday, clearing him for action against Ole Miss. Leavitt is RotoBaller's 3rd-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 30.6 points against the Rebels. Through two games, the Arizona State transfer has completed 62.1% of his passes for 574 yards and two touchdowns. He has also carried the ball 23 times for 135 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Ole Miss has allowed 243 yards passing per game through two weeks.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
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Sep 18, 2026, 4:29 PM ET

USC sophomore running back King Miller has taken control of the backfield ahead of Waymond Jordan so far this season, rushing 48 times for 236 yards and two touchdowns. Miller and the Trojans host Rutgers on Saturday, a team that is giving up 175 rushing yards and 32.5 points per game so far this season. Miller will have plenty of opportunities to get into the endzone, and should be in all lineups this week as a high-floor, high-ceiling play.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 18, 2026, 4:26 PM ET

Houston wide receiver Amare Thomas has been a fantasy stud since breaking out a season ago, and is once again well on his way to another dominant campaign with 11 catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Thomas slowed down a bit last week, only catching three passes, but was pulled early in a 77-6 win over Southern. The matchup is not easy as Houston travels to play Texas Tech on the road at night, but Thomas should still have plenty of opportunities to get the ball. As Conner Weigman's go-to option, he should have a safe floor in this one. After all, Oregon State receiver Jesse Legree did just torch the Red Raiders for 240 yards and two scores a week ago.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 18, 2026, 4:21 PM ET

Ole Miss super-senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss will have all eyes on his massive Week 3 matchup as LSU comes to Oxford. Chambliss has not disappointed thus far from a fantasy perspective, throwing for 561 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 62 yards and a score. The nation will be watching the talented quarterback on Saturday night in what is expected to be a high-scoring shootout between two explosive offenses. Chambliss not only provides a high fantasy ceiling this week, but also has the opportunity to play his way into the Heisman conversation with a strong showing.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 18, 2026, 4:17 PM ET

Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander has stepped into the vacated WR1 role so far this season, and has been a natural fit. Alexander leads the team with 13 receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns, offering the explosive ability to take the ball to the endzone every time he touches it. As Trinidad Chambliss' go-to option, Alexander boasts a high ceiling in Week 3's matchup with LSU. The newfound rivalry is expected to be a high-scoring game, and Alexander should see his fair share of targets. He should be in all lineups this week.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 18, 2026, 4:13 PM ET

Texas true freshman running back Derrek Cooper (ankle) will be back in action this week after missing last week's win over Ohio State. Cooper carried the ball twice for six yards in his debut, and may see a lot more action this week as the Longhorns host UTSA. He is behind stars Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown on the depth chart, but as long as the game gets out of hand as it should, Cooper could see a fair share of run. Standing 6-foot-1, 212 pounds, he has been touted as the future of Texas' backfield.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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Sep 18, 2026, 4:04 PM ET

Alabama running back AK Dear (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against Florida State. Dear has not played yet this season, as he suffered the ankle injury in a preseason scrimmage. In his absence, the backfield has been a committee between Daniel Hill, EJ Crowell, and Trae'shawn Brown. The return of Dear should only make the running game more of a committee, muddying the situation from a fantasy perspective.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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