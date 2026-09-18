Sam Leavitt Upgraded to Questionable
Sep 18, 2026, 4:00 PM ETLSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (undisclosed) has been upgraded to questionable on the latest SEC injury report. Leavitt was initially listed as doubtful ahead of the Ole Miss game, shocking the college football world, but has since been upgraded. He participated in Thursday's walkthrough, and it appears unlikely that he will miss the game. If for some reason Leavitt can't go, either freshman Husan Longstreet or sophomore Landen Clark would get the nod for the big-time SEC opener. Even former Tigers' head coach Nick Saban chimed in on the situation, stating that "If I was a betting man, I would say there's absolutely nothing wrong with Sam Leavitt. So, I would be psychologically telling the defensive players that this doesn't matter."--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
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AK Dear Questionable for Saturday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 18, 2026, 4:04 PM ETAlabama running back AK Dear (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against Florida State. Dear has not played yet this season, as he suffered the ankle injury in a preseason scrimmage. In his absence, the backfield has been a committee between Daniel Hill, EJ Crowell, and Trae'shawn Brown. The return of Dear should only make the running game more of a committee, muddying the situation from a fantasy perspective.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
Thomas Castellanos Set for Larger Role
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 18, 2026, 3:55 PM ETTexas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos is reportedly set for a larger role on Friday night as the Red Raiders host Houston in the Big 12 opener. Castellanos was a late addition to the roster, joining the team just ahead of the season after gaining a fifth season of eligibility. He has served as Will Hammond's backup, and was involved around the goal line in last weekend's win over Oregon State. Castellanos completed an eight yard pass for a touchdown, and ran five times for 15 yards and a score. The former Boston College and Florida State quarterback should continue to see his usage go up.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: On3
USC WR Trent Mosley Out Multiple Games With Knee Injury
Mike Marteny
Mike Marteny
Sep 17, 2026, 4:10 PM ETStar freshman WR and punt returner Trent Mosley will miss multiple games with a knee injury, USC announced on Thursday. USC faces Rutgers this week, Oregon the week after, and Washington after that. There is no current timetable for Mosley's return, but he could be out for the Penn State game as well on October 10 before USC's bye on October 17. Mosley has 13 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns in USC's first three games. He also returned a punt for a touchdown. Star WR Tanook Hines returned last week. Expect North Carolina State transfer Terrell Anderson to take on a larger role with Mosley out. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: Matt Zenitz on X
Sam Leavitt Takes Part in Thursday's Walkthrough
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Sep 17, 2026, 3:01 PM ETLSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (shoulder) took part in the team's Thursday walkthrough practice after being limited on Wednesday. The Arizona State transfer was listed as doubtful on Wednesday for the Week 3 meeting against Ole Miss due to a shoulder injury, but many have speculated that Tigers' head coach, Lane Kiffin, is exaggerating his injury in an act of gamesmanship. In what has been circled as a potential game of the year candidate as Kiffin returns to Oxford, Leavitt's status is worth monitoring up until Saturday. In his first two games with the program against Clemson and Louisiana Tech, Leavitt has thrown for 574 yards, rushed for 135 yards, thrown four interceptions, and scored seven total touchdowns. If Leavitt is truly at risk of missing the SEC opener, Landen Clark or Husan Longstreet will occupy the QB1 role on Saturday.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Nakos
DJ Lagway Doubtful to Play in Week 3
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Sep 17, 2026, 12:24 PM ETBaylor quarterback DJ Lagway (ankle) is considered doubtful to play in the Week 3 matchup against Louisiana Tech, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The former Florida quarterback missed last week's game after suffering an ankle injury in the Week 1 loss to Auburn, and with Baylor heading into another favorable matchup, it looks like he will sit out another week. Nate Bennett is in line for another start after throwing for 314 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions last week against Prairie View A&M. The Bears open Big 12 play in Week 4 against Colorado, and we could see Lagway return to action for that matchup with the Buffaloes.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Thamel - ESPN
Still No Timetable for Ahmad Hardy's Return
Jackson Sparks
Jackson Sparks
Sep 17, 2026, 12:14 PM ETAccording to On'3 Pete Nakos, there is still no timetable for Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy (leg) to return to practice or game action. After suffering a gunshot wound this offseason, the recent hope had been that he could return by mid-October, but the team continues to work with him, and his status is still up in the air. Hardy has been one of the best running backs in college football since his freshman season at ULM, totaling 493 carries, 3,000 rushing yards, and 29 rushing touchdowns across 25 games with the Warhawks and Tigers. In his absence, Jamal Roberts has been in the RB1 role, rushing 41 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Xai'Shaun Edwards has also been involved, handling 19 touches for 104 yards and one score through the first two weeks of the season. It remains to be seen if and when Hardy will play in 2026.--Jackson Sparks
Source: Pete Nakos
Justice Haynes Has High Floor In Week 3
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 17, 2026, 10:32 AM ETGeorgia Tech running back Justice Haynes has RB2 upside in Week 3 against Mercer. Through two weeks, Haynes is the RB22 with 33 carries for 145 yards, one touchdown, and seven receptions for 40 yards and one touchdown. Haynes finished Week 2 as the RB6, logging a career-high six receptions against Tennessee; his previous career-high in receptions also came against Tennessee in 2024. Haynes is unlikely to see many targets against a Mercer team that DraftKings has as a 38.5-point underdog. Through three games, Mercer is allowing 137 rushing yards per game, though they have not faced any FBS teams. Last season, Haynes still put up solid RB1 production in a blowout win against CMU, rushing 14 times for 104 yards and one touchdown. The senior running back should get most of the team's carries in the first half and has a chance to eclipse 100 yards. RotoBaller has Haynes as the RB12 this week, and he should be started in all leagues.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Will DeSean Bishop Continue Dominant Season?
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 17, 2026, 9:50 AM ETTennessee running back DeSean Bishop should continue his top-10 running back season in Week 3 against Kennesaw State. Through two weeks, Bishop is the RB9 with 34 carries for 244 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.2 fantasy points per game. In Week 2, Bishop finished as the RB4 and scored 28.7 fantasy points with 20 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Georgia Tech. Kennesaw State has been a relatively solid run defense this season, allowing 139.5 rushing yards per game; however, they have not faced an opponent of Tennessee's caliber. In Kennesaw State's only game last season against a ranked opponent, they allowed 313 rushing yards to eventual national champions Indiana. Tennessee is favored by 34.5 points in Week 3, so Bishop should see touches through the first three quarters. Bishop is RotoBaller's RB4 for Week 3, and he should be started in all formats.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Terrance Carter, Trey White Optimistic About Playing Friday
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 17, 2026, 9:47 AM ETTexas Tech tight end Terrance Carter Jr. (foot) and edge rusher Trey White (knee) are both game-time decisions for Friday's game against Houston. There is optimism around the availability of both star players, although a final decision on their status will not be made until after they warm up on Friday night. Carter missed last game and has three catches for 28 yards on the season. White has not played yet this season, but recorded 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons at San Diego State. The availability of both players would be a huge boost in the Big 12 opener.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
Steve Belichick Resigns from North Carolina
Brant Henson
Brant Henson
Sep 17, 2026, 9:42 AM ETNorth Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick has resigned from his role. Belichick had been on leave since August 6th and had not coached a game yet this season. His resignation is the second high-profile resignation this month, following general manager Michael Lombardi's September 3rd resignation. The University of North Carolina put out a statement, saying that their investigation "determined that certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina's values and standards of conduct. The investigation also found that these actions were isolated in scope and not a systematic failure." Belichick was believed to be the head coach in waiting behind his father, but that is no longer the case as he steps down from his role ahead of Saturday's matchup with Clemson.--Brant Henson - RotoBaller
Source: Pete Thamel
Caleb Hawkins Has High Ceiling And Low Floor In Week 3
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 17, 2026, 9:24 AM ETOklahoma State running back Caleb Hawkins has RB1 upside in Week 3 against Murray State. Last season's RB1 hasn't produced at the same level at his new school in 2026. Through two weeks, Hawkins is the RB28 with 41 carries for 189 yards and one touchdown, averaging 15.3 fantasy points per game. In Week 2, Hawkins finished as RB27 against an Oregon defense that is filled with future NFL players. It's difficult to project Hawkins for Week 3, as in multiple 40-point wins last campaign he saw below 10 carries, and Oklahoma State is favored by 56.5 points over Murray State in Week 3. In Week 1, Oklahoma State lost to Tulsa, who, per FanDuel they were favored by 13.5 points. Hawkins is RotoBaller's RB6 in Week 3, and he should be started in all formats.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Tait Reynolds Gets Difficult Task In First Start
Chris Blomstrand
Chris Blomstrand
Sep 17, 2026, 8:55 AM ETClemson quarterback Tait Reynolds gets his first collegiate start on Saturday against one of the best defensive minds ever to coach, Bill Belichick, and UNC. Earlier this week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced that true freshman Reynolds would start Week 3 and even compared his stature to Tim Tebow. Reynolds has come on in relief for veteran Christopher Vizzina. In those games Reynolds has completed 60% of his 33 pass attempts for 200 yards and no touchdowns, he's added 19 rushes for 29 yards. UNC is only allowing 6.5 points per game through two weeks and per DraftKings the scoring line is set at 43.5. At this point fantasy owners should stay away from all Clemson players in this game as it projects to be a low scoring, defensive slug fest. RotoBaller ranks Reynolds as QB68 for Week 3 and fantasy owners should stay away from starting him. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN
Mikey Matthews Out for Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 10:23 PM ETUCLA wide receiver Mikey Matthews (undisclosed) is out for the Bruins this weekend against Purdue. Matthews was sidelined early during his team's Week 2 win over San Diego State, when he went down with an apparent leg injury. Matthews started the season strong with a four-reception, 88-yard performance against Cal, but his 2026 campaign has now been disrupted due to the recent ailment. He is coming off a quality year with UCLA, as he finished 2025 with 33 receptions for 348 yards and a couple of touchdowns. Without Matthews last week, Bruins wide receiver Semaj Morgan led the way with six receptions for 73 yards.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big 10 availability report
Makhi Frazier Questionable vs. LSU
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 10:15 PM ETOle Miss running back Makhi Frazier (undisclosed) is questionable to suit up for the Rebels as they take on LSU in an SEC rivalry matchup on Saturday night. Frazier has yet to play a significant role for the Rebels' offense this season, recording just nine carries for 38 yards through two games. This week, Ole Miss has a tough matchup with a stingy LSU defense, as the Tigers have allowed just 18 yards rushing per game, including giving up -4 yards on the ground to Louisiana Tech last week. Even if he is healthy enough to play, Frazier is not a reasonable play for fantasy managers in this game against LSU.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Ashton Bethel-Roman Questionable Against Kentucky
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 9:57 PM ETTexas A&M wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (undisclosed) is questionable to play on Saturday as the Aggies take on Kentucky on the road. Bethel-Roman has just two receptions for 13 yards through the first two weeks of the season but was a key piece of the team's passing attack in 2025. A year ago, Bethel-Roman finished with 24 receptions for 503 yards and five touchdowns. Many projected Bethel-Roman to be a breakout candidate in 2022, but that has yet to come to fruition. Kentucky gave up 188 yards passing during a loss to Alabama last week, as Crimson Tide wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks led the way with five receptions for 54 yards. Four players recorded receptions of 23 yards or more during Alabama's victory, so Bethel-Roman's big-play ability could be of use for the Aggies in this matchup against the Wildcats.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Isaac Brown Probable vs. SMU
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 9:46 PM ETLouisville running back Isaac Brown (undisclosed) is probable entering Saturday's game against SMU. If he indeed gives it a go in Week 3, he has a good opportunity in front of him against a vulnerable Mustangs' run defense. SMU gave up 199 yards rushing to Florida State in Week 1. During a 27-24 win over the Seminoles, FSU averaged 4.4 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns via the ground game. Brown is coming off a 61-yard effort against Villanova, during which he averaged 4.7 yards per carry. He is RotoBaller's RB49 and is projected to score 11 fantasy points if he is healthy enough to play against SMU.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Sam Leavitt Doubtful Against Ole Miss
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 8:51 PM ETLSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (undisclosed) is trending toward missing a key matchup against conference rival Ole Miss on Saturday, as he has been listed as doubtful to play against the Rebels. The Tigers' quarterback transferred from Arizona State and has been productive through his first two games with the Tigers, recording 574 yards passing and two touchdowns while completing 62.1% of his passes and throwing four interceptions in his team's first two games of the year. He's also carried the ball 23 times for 135 yards and five touchdowns. If he can't play on Saturday, the Tigers would likely turn to Husan Longstreet in backup duty.--Alex Brasky
Source: SEC availability report
Melkart Abou Jaoude Questionable for North Carolina
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 8:44 PM ETNorth Carolina star defensive end Melkart Abou Jaoude (undisclosed) is questionable to play for the Tar Heels as they go up against Clemson on Saturday afternoon. Abou Jaoude is a key piece of the UNC defense, leading the team in sacks a season ago. During a Week 0 matchup with TCU overseas in Dublin, Abou Jaoude recorded four tackles and a sack-fumble. He recorded 10.5 sacks to go with 47 tackles in 2025. North Carolina is RotoBaller's 40th-ranked defense entering Week 3, when it is projected to score 6.8 fantasy points in a conference matchup with the Tigers, who have struggled out of the gate this season.--Alex Brasky
Source: ACC availability report
Antwan Raymond Questionable in Week 3
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 8:34 PM ETRutgers running back Antwan Raymond (undisclosed) is questionable to play on Saturday against USC. Raymond exploded for a 134-yard performance on 27 carries in a loss to Boston College last week, while he also added two receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown. Raymond is RotoBaller's 44th-ranked running back entering this weekend's action and is projected to score 11.5 fantasy points in a matchup with the Trojans if he is healthy enough to suit up for the Scarlet Knights. Raymond has been one of Rutgers' top performers since joining the team in 2024, recording 1,874 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns throughout his career in Piscataway.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report
Trent Mosley Out Against Rutgers
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Sep 16, 2026, 8:23 PM ETUSC star freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley (undisclosed) will not play for the Trojans against Rutgers on Saturday, according to the Big Ten availability report. Mosley has burst onto the scene with an incredible effort through his team's first three games of the season, recording 255 yards receiving and four touchdowns while averaging 19.6 yards per reception. He has also carried the ball once for eight yards. This past week against Louisiana, he recorded two receptions for 33 yards and a score, while the two weeks prior, he exceeded the 100-yard mark while finding the end zone three times in matchups with San Jose State and Fresno State. Before his status for this weekend's game was declared, Mosley was RotoBaller's WR8, projected to score 16.8 fantasy points against the Scarlet Knights.--Alex Brasky
Source: Big Ten availability report