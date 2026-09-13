Can Josh Berry Continue His Hot Streak at Gateway This Weekend?

Sep 13, 2026, 10:27 AM ET
Josh Berry is on one heck of a run. Over the last six NASCAR Cup Series races, the Wood Brothers Racing driver hasn't finished worse than ninth, which is pretty incredible when you consider he has just two other top-10 finishes this season. Over those last six races, only one other driver in the garage has a better average finish than Berry (6.3), and that is last week's winner, Christopher Bell (5.5). This weekend, the Cup Series heads to Gateway, and Berry could be poised for yet another solid result. The No. 21 Ford ranked inside the top 10 in all major lap averages during practice on Saturday and Josh qualified a respectable 16th for the race on Sunday. Don't be surprised if Josh Berry extends his top-10 finish streak to seven this weekend. In DFS, Berry ($7.9K on DraftKings) is a solid mid-range choice. --Jordan McAbeeSource: Catchfence