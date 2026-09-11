Hank Brown to Start Against Iowa State
Source: 247Sports
Sep 11, 2026, 3:52 PM ETWhile Iowa's quarterback situation remains in flux, Hank Brown has received the nod to start on Saturday night against Iowa State. That being said, the competition remains unsettled and Jeremy Hecklinski is expected to see early playing time in the game. Brown completed 60% of his passes for 129 yards and a touchdown last week, while Hecklinski completed 43% of his passes for 76 yards with a touchdown and an interception. --Brant Henson - RotoBaller
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