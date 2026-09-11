Emeka Egbuka Cleared to Play in Week 1
Emeka Egbuka (toe) is a full-go for Sunday's Week 1 season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Egbuka was considered up in the air for the season opener after spraining his toe in training camp in August, but he has been practicing in full with the team all week and is ready to go. It is worth noting that Jalen McMillan (knee) is considered doubtful, which should open up more targets for Egbuka, Chris Godwin Jr., and rookie Ted Hurst III. Egbuka had been trending down in fantasy with Week 1 approaching because of his toe injury, but now that he is fully cleared and McMillan is expected to sit out, he is trending back up as a strong WR2 in a game that is expected to feature plenty of points. Make sure that Egbuka is in your starting lineup for Week 1 this weekend against Cincy.
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman