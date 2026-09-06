Tyler Reddick on Pole for Southern 500, the Favorite to Win

Sep 6, 2026, 11:44 AM ET
Tyler Reddick is on the pole at Darlington Raceway once again, as the 23XI Racing driver was awarded the top starting spot via the metric when qualifying was cancelled due to weather on Saturday afternoon. Reddick is the defending winner here at Darlington, as he won from the pole in the spring race this season, leading 77 laps along the way. As expected, he is also the favorite to win this race according to sportsbooks. While practice and qualifying was in a weather delay, Reddick was interviewed by the TV crew and asked about getting the pole despite no track time, and he responded, "For the 45, I mean, this is about best case scenario. You know, we know exactly what we have," referring to the speed his Toyota had in the spring race. Look for Reddick to be a race-winning contender on Sunday night in this year's Cook Out Southern 500.--Jordan McAbeeSource: PitByNumbers