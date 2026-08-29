Ryan Preece Is A Huge DFS Risk Despite Strong Daytona Qualifying Result

Aug 29, 2026, 5:41 PM ET
Ryan Preece will start this week's Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway from the fourth position. This matches the highest starting position of Preece's Cup career at Daytona, which was obtained in August 2024. In 13 Cup starts at the site, Preece has four top-15 finishes and an average finish of 24.3. After 25 Cup races so far this season, Preece has six top-10 finishes and an average finish of 17.2. Since 2024 at drafting tracks, Preece only has one top-10 finish, being a ninth-place result at Atlanta earlier this season. Considering his overall history at drafting tracks is lackluster, Preece is a driver who fantasy players should look to avoid rostering in this week's race. This is also because he is a huge risk for losing Place Differential in DFS based on track history.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com