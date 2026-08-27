Seahawks, Leonard Williams Agree to Three-Year Extension

Aug 27, 2026, 11:59 AM ET
The Seattle Seahawks and star defensive end Leonard Williams agreed to a three-year, $90 million contract extension on Thursday that will keep him in Seattle for the foreseeable future, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal includes $56 million guaranteed. Williams has made the Pro Bowl in each of his two full seasons with the organization and helped the club win the Super Bowl last year after recording 62 tackles (33 solo), seven sacks, nine tackles for loss, 22 QB hits, and a pass breakup in 17 regular-season starts. The 32-year-old veteran had 11 sacks the year before in 16 regular-season games. Since being drafted sixth overall in 2015 out of USC by the New York Jets, Williams has a total of 61.5 sacks and 637 tackles (331 solo) in 11 seasons across 175 regular-season games (166 starts). He will continue to be a key piece of Seattle's defensive line in one of the top overall defenses in the league in 2026.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport