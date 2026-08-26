Malaki Branham Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Magic
Malaki Branham, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto first reported the agreement between the two sides. Branham, the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has averaged 8.0 points across 216 NBA games with the San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards. His best season came in 2023-24, when he posted 9.2 points, 2.1 assists, and 2.0 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game. Orlando's backcourt is crowded with Desmond Bane, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Jase Richardson ahead of him, leaving Branham off fantasy radars unless he turns the camp deal into a real rotation spot.
Source: Jason Beede
Source: Jason Beede