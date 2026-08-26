Aug 26, 2026, 9:14 AM ET
This will be the first time Min Woo Lee has made it to East Lake, as he's finally reached the upper echelons on the PGA Tour. However, that doesn't change the reality that his current form isn't the greatest heading into the tour's finale. He's failed to crack the top 40 in six of his last seven starts, as the putter let him down over the first few events in that stretch before the iron play that's cost him strokes over his final three starts. Driving distance and short game are the backbone for the 28-year-old, and the worry isn't that he can't find birdies on what's usually a gettable layout. It is the threat of bogey for wayward drives and poor approaches. Lee likes to show up at longer courses, but East Lake is likely too diverse for his current skill set.--Todd McGillSource: Data Golf