Ja'Marr Chase Says He's Good After Hyperextending his Knee
Ja'Marr Chase did not return to practice Tuesday after grabbing his left knee following a deep-ball attempt, but the early signs afterward have been reassuring. Kelsey Conway reported that Chase appeared to be in good spirits and was walking more comfortably as practice continued. Chase later said during an ESPN 1530 radio appearance that he's good and described what happened as a little "hyperextension," adding that he could have kept practicing if he needed to. Chase remained around the field after the initial scare but did not resume drills. The 26-year-old caught 125 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns across 16 games last season. His own assessment makes Tuesday's incident sound considerably less concerning than it initially appeared, though Cincinnati ultimately kept its star receiver out for the remainder of practice.
Source: Kelsey Conway
Source: Kelsey Conway