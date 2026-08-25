Tank Dell Reportedly Nowhere Near Ready to Play
Tank Dell (knee) may still be a long way from making his return. John McClain wrote that Houston should have a full-speed Dell next season, "hopefully sooner," while adding that he is nowhere near ready to play right now. That's a sobering update after Dell returned to team drills earlier this month and generated some optimism about a 2026 comeback. The 26-year-old suffered a devastating left knee injury in December 2024, dislocating the knee while tearing his ACL, MCL and LCL and damaging his meniscus. He required multiple surgeries and missed the entire 2025 season. Dell had 51 catches for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games before going down. McClain's wording leaves open the possibility of Dell playing at some point this season, but fantasy managers should not be counting on him being available anytime soon.
Source: John McClain
Source: John McClain