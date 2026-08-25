Josh Allen Will Not Play in Preseason Finale
Josh Allen will not play in the team's preseason finale on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, head coach Joe Brady told Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News. The next time we see Allen in a game will be in the Week 1 regular-season opener in Houston against the Texans on Sunday, Sept. 13. Despite finishing under 4,000 yards passing for the second straight season in 2025, Allen finished as the QB1 in fantasy scoring thanks to his elite rushing ability. The 30-year-old threw for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 17 regular-season starts while adding a league-best 579 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. No QB was even in double digits in rushing touchdowns last year. Along with his rushing prowess, Allen could rebound in the passing department after the offseason acquisition of receiver DJ Moore. Allen has not finished lower than QB2 in fantasy since 2019 and is the consensus top fantasy QB going into 2026.
Source: The Buffalo News - Jay Skurski
Source: The Buffalo News - Jay Skurski