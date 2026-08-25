Alec Pierce Expected to Return to Practice This Week
Alec Pierce (ankle) is expected to return to practice this week if all goes to plan, head coach Shane Steichen told Stephen Holder of ESPN. The Colts will have to activate Pierce from the Physically Unable to Perform list before he is eligible to practice with the rest of the team. Pierce had a clean-up procedure on his ankle in April that prevented him from taking the field for the start of training camp, but if he returns this week, there's still a chance he could be ready for Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens in early September. The 26-year-old returning to action this week would give fantasy managers more reason to take a chance on the former second-rounder in upcoming drafts as a big-play threat in the Colts' offense. Pierce led the NFL in yards per catch in each of the last two seasons, had his first 1,000-yard campaign last year, and is set for a bigger role in the passing attack in 2026 with Michael Pittman Jr. now in Pittsburgh. He is currently ranked as the No. 48 wideout for fantasy purposes this year, but his stock could rise once he returns to practice.
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder