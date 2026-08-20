Jacob Wilson Likely Done for the Season
Jacob Wilson (shoulder) is expected to be placed on the 10-day Injured List and is unlikely to play again this season. Wilson is missing his fourth straight game on Thursday while he continues to deal with a lingering shoulder injury. Given the A's place in the standings, Wilson is expected to be shut down so he can recover and get ready for next season. There's a chance that Wilson needs offseason surgery, but that shouldn't impact his status for the 2027 season. Alika Williams and Darrel Hernaiz figure to see a majority of the time at shortstop while Wilson is down. Fantasy managers in redraft formats can go ahead and replace Wilson.
Source: Martin Gallegos
Source: Martin Gallegos