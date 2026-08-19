Tre Mann Traded to Wizards
Tre Mann, a 2027 second-round pick from the Clippers, and cash from the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Washington is sending Cam Whitmore to Cleveland and Julian Reese to Denver as part of the expanded multi-team trade that also moves Peyton Watson to Cleveland and Max Strus to the LA Clippers. Mann gives Washington another backcourt option after the Wizards have been searching for guard depth. The 25-year-old averaged 5.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 12.6 minutes across 53 games last season, struggling to find steady footing in a limited role. A change of scenery could help, but Washington's backcourt is still crowded enough to cap his fantasy appeal. Mann is only worth tracking if injuries open a clearer path to minutes.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania