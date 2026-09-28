Davis Thompson Aims to Bounce Back in Utah

Sep 28, 2026, 4:22 PM ET

The beginning of Ben James' professional career has been a quick rise, as he burst onto the scene in June, earning three top-five finishes and two top-20 finishes through his first nine starts. The 23-year-old is coming off back-to-back podium finishes and looks poised to assert himself amongst the other young guns who have begun making their own names over the last year and a half. The bread and butter is the flat stick, as he's steadily averaged 0.521 strokes gained putting over his last seven starts. His ball striking is nothing to sleep on either, but it hasn't been as tried and true. However, James has gained over 13 strokes on approach over his last eight rounds. He has enough talent to get the job done on the PGA Tour, and it feels like we could see him lift a trophy sooner rather than later.