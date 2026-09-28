Pierceson Coody Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Sep 28, 2026, 4:31 PM ETPierceson Coody was having a disastrous time at the Biltmore Championship. The American golfer from Texas turned the tables with a final round 65. It was Coody's best round of golf in over four months. He did have a 2025 best T-3 at last year's event in Utah. Coody improved some putting but the strokes gained off the tee dropped from 1st on tour to 32nd. He has a solid birdie average of 4.08 (25th) which makes Coody a potential golfer to watch when it comes to contention. At the least, from a DFS perspective, the Texan could be worth a look at the least. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
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Ben James Knocking on the Door Ahead of Bank of Utah Championship
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 28, 2026, 4:22 PM ETThe beginning of Ben James' professional career has been a quick rise, as he burst onto the scene in June, earning three top-five finishes and two top-20 finishes through his first nine starts. The 23-year-old is coming off back-to-back podium finishes and looks poised to assert himself amongst the other young guns who have begun making their own names over the last year and a half. The bread and butter is the flat stick, as he's steadily averaged 0.521 strokes gained putting over his last seven starts. His ball striking is nothing to sleep on either, but it hasn't been as tried and true. However, James has gained over 13 strokes on approach over his last eight rounds. He has enough talent to get the job done on the PGA Tour, and it feels like we could see him lift a trophy sooner rather than later.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Tom Hoge Hopes to Return to Solid Iron Play at Bank of Utah Championship
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 28, 2026, 4:01 PM ETSitting 84th in the FedEx Cup standings, Tom Hoge only needs a competent fall to keep hold of PGA Tour status next season. He couldn't hang his hat on much in 2026, as he averaged negative strokes gained in three of the four individual metrics. The fourth, however, was a respectable 0.319 average in strokes gained on approach. He's coming off a missed cut at the Biltmore Championship, where he lost strokes both off the tee and on approach. Expect the iron play to return to the positive side of things, but the game off the tee and on and around the greens may be a different story. This resort-style layout takes some of the pressure off being uber precise, but players need plenty of birdies to stay in it. Despite Hoge not contending much this year, he's still top 30 in birdie-or-better rate. The 37-year-old is far from a safe play, but there is upside if he avoids bogeys on this easier layout.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Luke Clanton Looking For Form in Fall's Second Event
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 28, 2026, 3:33 PM ETThe first full season of Luke Clanton's professional career didn't go quite as smoothly as those of other fresh-out-of-school players who came on the scene over the last year and a half. With only two finishes inside the top 20 and six missed cuts in his last seven starts, the 22-year-old is in do-or-die time. There have been many contributing factors to his struggle in 2026, but putting is the leading cause, as he's lost an average of -1.008 strokes on the greens over his last six starts. We've seen his ability to find a groove in the full swing department, but his total liability with a putter in his hand makes him impossible to put into a lineup right now.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Ryan Fox to Compete in First Career President's Cup
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 23, 2026, 8:36 PM ETThe whirlwind week at Royal Birkdale for Ryan Fox inevitably punched his ticket to this week's President's Cup at Medinah, as the Champion Golfer of the Year is a solid asterisk for a team that needs all the help it can get. There's still a major question of how the New Zealander will handle himself in this atmosphere and, like most other pairings for this team, who will be an optimal partner to earn points. Players who inconsistently thrive in all four major facets aren't always easy teammates, especially when he ranked no higher than 77th in any strokes gained metric. Outside of his length off the tee, the rest of his game is hard to trust. No one would be surprised to see Fox struggle this week.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Si Woo Kim Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 23, 2026, 7:29 PM ETOn paper, Si Woo Kim is the strongest player in the International Team room. He's the highest-ranked and has been one of the top performers over the last two editions, but he's also arguably the easiest plug-and-play on the entire roster. Outside of what happens on the greens, the 31-year-old was one of the top competitors in the 2026 season. Over his 24 events played, the South Korean led the PGA Tour in strokes gained on approach (0.738) and ranked inside the top five in strokes gained tee to green (1.357), birdie average, and par-4 scoring average. It's been a tall task for this squad to defeat Team USA, but especially on foreign soil. However, if it is even a possibility, it will take a strong showing from Kim.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Justin Thomas is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 23, 2026, 3:25 PM ETDue to the struggles that surrounded Justin Thomas' golf game a couple of seasons ago, it kept him off of a 2024 President's Cup team that was void of any real veteran leadership. That won't be the case this year, as he's set to be the tried and true points getter he's been in the seven team competitions where he's accrued a 19-9-4 record. The 33-year-old is the most decorated player on the American side, especially when solely looking at this particular event, as he's undefeated in both foursomes and fourball. As the best player this season in strokes gained around the green (0.627 average strokes gained), he makes for a great alternate shot partner. The other two formats don't make as much sense, but as the unquestioned heart and soul of the American team, it wouldn't be surprising to see him be apart of every session.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Sam Burns Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 23, 2026, 3:00 PM ETAfter a year that saw him have a chance to win three out of the four major championships, Sam Burns will be a cornerstone piece for the American squad this week at Medinah. He's been on every cup team since 2022, though he's fared much better against the International team than the Europeans, sporting a 3-3-3 record versus 1-3-2. His usual pairing with Scottie Scheffler is the default choice, but his overall record with the world No. 1 is a discouraging 0-3-1. As one of the best putters on tour and the most proficient approach players this season, it's beyond time for Team USA to find the right partner to allow Burns to flourish.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Adam Scott Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 23, 2026, 7:06 AM ETAdam Scott will be playing in his 12th Presidents Cup at the age of 46. The Australian golfer had qualified in 10 of his previous 11 appearances. Behind a very good 2026 season on the PGA Tour, Scott qualified yet again for the event at Medinah Country Club. Scott did not win in 2026 but had three top-10 results. He brings a ton of experience to an International squad seeking to turn the tide against Team USA. His approach to the green saw him gain 0.523 strokes (14th) in 2026. The bigger key may be putting, where Scott has been average in 2026 (122nd in putts per round at 29.35). It is the largest concern when it comes to Scott in match play and a big reason why he is under .500 at the Presidents Cup (20-28-6).--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Patrick Cantlay's Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 23, 2026, 6:59 AM ETPatrick Cantlay may not have had the best 2026 on the golf course. The American golfer, however, was picked for the 2026 Presidents Cup on the strength of his 10-4 overall record at the event. Cantlay, most notably, went 4-1 at Royal Montreal in 2024 as Team USA won for the 10th time (18.5 to 11.5). He has also won every Singles match (3-0). Cantlay did not win a single event in 2026 but did have five Top 10 results. His closest brush to victory came at the BMW Championship, where Cantlay finished runner-up to Wyndham Clark. Cantlay tends to putt better in match play, and his 1.01 strokes gained overall still ranked 11th in 2026, which makes him a potential factor at the Presidents Cup.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Russell Henley Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 23, 2026, 6:50 AM ETRussell Henley was picked to compete in his first Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal in 2024. The American golfer qualified for the event at Medinah Country Club with an excellent 2026. Henley won a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May, had six Top 10 results, and had five Top 20 results over his final six events of the 2026 season. Henley's all-around game is highlighted by his putting (0.481 strokes gained -- 12th). He went 2-1 at Royal Montreal in 2024 and won his only match at singles, defeating Sungjae Im 3&2. It will be intriguing to see how Captain Brandt Snedeker utilizes the golfer as he could be a potential DFS factor in Foursomes as well. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Collin Morikawa Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 23, 2026, 6:41 AM ETCollin Morikawa navigated a solid 2026 that saw him win at Pebble Beach and finish back up near the top 10 in the World Rankings. The American golfer had seven Top 10 results and heads into the Presidents Cup at Medinah ready to make an impact. His 6-2 record at the Presidents Cup includes excelling in the pairs format. After qualifying in 2024. Morikawa won four of his five matches at Royal Montreal. He is 3-0 in his last three singles matches as well. Match play is always a different animal, but the Presidents Cup does not hold the same pressure as the Ryder Cup. Morikawa, behind a T4 at the BMW Championship and a solid finale at the TOUR Championship, could be a surprising betting factor in favor of Team USA.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Billy Horschel Fighting to Keep His Tour Card
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 16, 2026, 12:13 PM ETBilly Horschel had a very disappointing 2026, making just 14 of 24 cuts and recording no top-10 finishes in solo events. Due to his poor play, he dropped to 100th in the FedExCup standings and 162nd in the Official World Golf Ranking, putting his Tour card in jeopardy. He will need a solid result to finish inside the top 100 and retain his spot on the PGA Tour. His poor play cannot be attributed to one specific issue, as he struggled throughout the bag, ranking 104th in strokes gained tee to green (-0.124 strokes per round), 112th off the tee (-0.142), and 141st around the green (-0.263). He was solid on approach, however, ranking 45th and gaining +0.281 strokes per round. Horschel has struggled all season, so there is little reason to think he will suddenly find something at the Biltmore Championship, but the added motivation could result in a stronger finish than we have seen from him recently.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Emiliano Grillo a Solid Value Play at Biltmore Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 16, 2026, 11:56 AM ETEmiliano Grillo made 12 of 20 cuts, recording four top-25 finishes on the season. This felt like a step in the wrong direction for Grillo, as he recorded nine top-25 finishes in 2025 and seven in 2024. His statistical profile wasn't bad, ranking 74th off the tee (+0.085 strokes per round), 64th on approach (+0.171), and sixth in driving accuracy (69.18%). Where he struggled was in the short game, ranking 114th around the greens (-0.118) and 106th in putting (-0.153). Many of his putting woes came earlier in the year, as Grillo has surprisingly gained at least 0.7 strokes with the flat stick in five of his last six starts. At just $7,400 on DraftKings for the inaugural Biltmore Championship, Grillo is worth strong consideration as a mid-range option.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Eric Cole a Volatile Option at Biltmore Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 16, 2026, 11:49 AM ETEric Cole put together a decent, and if anything, disappointing overall season in 2026, recording five top-25 finishes and making 18 of 24 cuts on the year. His ball striking held him back, ranking 142nd off the tee (-0.454 strokes per round), 94th on approach (-0.025), and hitting just 53.60% of fairways. The area where Cole was solid was in the short game, where he ranked 12th around the greens (+0.369) and 10th in putting (+0.497). Cole is one of the more recognizable names in the field this week at the inaugural Biltmore Championship and is worth consideration if fantasy managers are comfortable with the volatility.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Ben James a Strong Play at the Biltmore Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 16, 2026, 11:33 AM ETAfter finishing atop the rankings at PGA University, Ben James earned his PGA Tour card this year and impressed in just eight events. He recorded four top-25 finishes, including a T4 at the Corales Puntacana Championship and a solo third at the Wyndham Championship to close the season. On the year, James gained +0.730 strokes per round tee to green, +0.372 putting, and hit 75.95% of fairways off the tee. James has the all-around game to contend at the inaugural Biltmore Championship and is worth strong consideration at $9,500 on DraftKings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Jackson Koivun Preparing for Presidents Cup at Biltmore Championship
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 15, 2026, 2:42 PM ETJackson Koivun is set to compete in his first cup matches, as his selection was possibly the biggest reach anyone has seen in recent memory. His PGA Tour career began as quickly as one can with a win at the Rocket Classic in what was then just his third professional start. His performances in the five regular-season starts were good enough to get him into the first playoff event, but no further. While it was a very small sample size, the 21-year-old boasts an impressive 1.270 average strokes gained from tee to green and a 3.92 par-4 scoring average. Both metrics would rank inside the top three on the PGA Tour. He undoubtedly still has growing pains to work through in his game to reach elite status, but no one can deny the talent and ability he's shown to reach his already high standard. --Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Rasmus Hojgaard Hoping to Solidify Place on PGA Tour This Fall
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 15, 2026, 2:20 PM ETIt was a better statistical season than the placement finishes show for Rasmus Hojgaard. It wasn't a great year by any means, as he is still outside the top 100 in the current FedEx Cup points standings, but the numbers show he was doing some positive things worth noting for the upcoming fall series of events. The Dane's distance off the tee will always be the attention-grabber, but his 17th-ranked strokes gained putting (0.429) and affinity for making birdies keep him in the mix for DFS purposes. His iron play and short game were horrendous this year, although the ball striking wasn't as big of a problem early and late in the year as it was in the middle. The 25-year-old still has the talent to pop off at most places, which is why he warrants some consideration this week for those who can handle the volatility.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Chris Kirk Needs Decent Run This Fall to Solidify his 2027 Standing
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 15, 2026, 2:00 PM ETIt was a quiet year for Chris Kirk, one of the longest-running players on the PGA Tour. He made nearly every cut except for two three-week stretches when the game was in shambles, but his presence was never really felt throughout the season. Sitting 128th on the FedEx Cup list, the 41-year-old needs to climb the ladder a bit to avoid going back to Q-School, which he's only had to do once (2020) since becoming a tour member in 2011. He's still a ball-striking savant, ranking 19th in strokes gained on approach (0.442) and 39th from tee to green (0.493). However, the putter has been ice cold since January, and few can overcome the kind of shortcomings that losing strokes on the greens in 18 of 19 starts creates. Kirk's ball-striking upside creates some level of intrigue, but that kind of volatility is best for GPP only.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Luke Clanton Hopes to Build Fall Series Momentum Early in Asheville
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 15, 2026, 1:40 PM ETIt was a disappointing regular season for Luke Clanton, who only managed two finishes inside the top 20 in 19 starts. At 147th on the FedEx Cup, the 22-year-old has a ton of ground to make up to stay on the PGA Tour. From a statistics perspective, the former Seminole golfer was great with the iron play, ranking 30th on the year in strokes gained on approach. However, everything else left much to be desired, ranking outside the top 100 in the other three individual strokes gained metrics. He's in the field this week for the Biltmore Championship and hopes the rest of his game can begin following suit with his approach play. Though it makes him totally unreliable in a DFS context.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Rory McIlroy Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Aug 26, 2026, 1:08 PM ETAfter a week of shaking off the rust at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy bounced back nicely at the BMW Championship, finishing third. He was tied with Wyndham Clark after 10 holes on Sunday, but a bogey on 17 ultimately ended his chances of winning. He now turns to East Lake for the Tour Championship, a course where he has had tremendous success. McIlroy has recorded nine top-10 finishes, including three wins, in 12 trips here. He ranks eighth on Tour in strokes gained tee to green (+1.153 per round), 33rd on approach (+0.367), and 38th in putting (+0.242). He is also in the 95th percentile in proximity from 200+ yards, a range that accounted for 35.3% of all approach shots here last year. McIlroy enters East Lake in strong form and looks primed to contend for his fourth Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour