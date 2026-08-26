Rory McIlroy Looking to Add Another Win at East Lake

Aug 26, 2026, 1:08 PM ET
After a week of shaking off the rust at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rory McIlroy bounced back nicely at the BMW Championship, finishing third. He was tied with Wyndham Clark after 10 holes on Sunday, but a bogey on 17 ultimately ended his chances of winning. He now turns to East Lake for the Tour Championship, a course where he has had tremendous success. McIlroy has recorded nine top-10 finishes, including three wins, in 12 trips here. He ranks eighth on Tour in strokes gained tee to green (+1.153 per round), 33rd on approach (+0.367), and 38th in putting (+0.242). He is also in the 95th percentile in proximity from 200+ yards, a range that accounted for 35.3% of all approach shots here last year. McIlroy enters East Lake in strong form and looks primed to contend for his fourth Tour Championship.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour