Michael Porter Jr. Eyes First All-Star Nod
Michael Porter Jr. has a believer in head coach Jordi Fernandez, who expects him to make his first All-Star team next season. Fernandez praised Porter's work ethic and said he thought the former Denver Nuggets forward should have been in the All-Star conversation last year. Porter was Brooklyn's top scorer in 2025-26, averaging 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.4 threes across 52 games before a left hamstring strain ended his season. The fantasy wrinkle is Julius Randle, who arrived in a four-team trade and should command touches in the half court. Porter still carries strong scoring and rebounding appeal, but his All-Star case likely needs both good health and a much more competitive Nets team.
Source: Sameer Kumar
Source: Sameer Kumar