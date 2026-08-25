Aaron Judge Expected to Hit in the Cages on Tuesday
Aaron Judge (rib) is expected to hit in the batting cages on Tuesday, manager Aaron Boone told Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Judge has been doing tee-and-toss, so Boone expects the slugger to move to overhand batting practice. It is the next progression for the 34-year-old veteran after he resumed a hitting progression last week. The three-time MVP and eight-time All-Star has been out since May 31 with a stress fracture in his rib, and he is still likely several weeks from making his return to the Yankees' starting lineup, so fantasy managers must continue to be patient. Before the injury in the first half of the season, Judge was hitting .248/.375/.533 with a .907 OPS, 17 home runs, 38 RBI, 43 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 59 games and 261 plate appearances. The Yankees would love to have both Judge and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) back for the stretch run in September, but it looks like it will only be Judge returning. It has been a frustrating year to have Judge rostered in fantasy, but he could still do plenty of damage at the plate in the final month of the season if he is fully recovered from his rib injury.
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch