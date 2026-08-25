Elmer Rodriguez Gets Back on Track, Recall Within Reach
Elmer Rodriguez has impressed over his last two starts, allowing just one earned run on nine hits and one walk while striking out 12 batters in 12 innings of work. Also, aside from walking five batters in one game, the right-hander's last five starts have been relatively good, yielding two runs or fewer in all of them while recording a 19.4 percent K-BB% with 29 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched. The 6-foot-4 hurler is looking like he could be ready for another shot in the majors, and with injuries to both Max Fried (elbow) and Ryan Weathers (forearm) recently, Rodriguez could be in line for at least a spot start in the coming weeks. The Yankees' top pitching prospect was ineffective in his previous chances with the big-league club earlier this year (4.76 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, -1.2 percent K-BB%), but could have worked some things out at Triple-A, so he may be worth a speculative stash in deeper 14+ team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com