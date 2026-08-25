Jonah Tong Finally Making Push for Return to Majors
Jonah Tong had another solid outing in his latest start, tossing 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, yielding three hits and two walks while striking out three. The Mets' fifth-ranked prospect owns a 1.26 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over his last three starts as he attempts to make a case for a return to the majors. Last year, the right-hander led all minor leaguers with 179 strikeouts, and his 29.9 percent K-BB% was the highest among pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched, but he has not seen the same success in 2026, with a lower strikeout rate and a higher walk rate, leading to an underwhelming 13.8 percent K-BB% in 100 IP at Triple-A this season. The 6-foot-1 hurler has also not been very effective in his two stints in the majors between last year and this year, but perhaps this recent three-game stretch is a sign of maturation and development. Still, even though the 23-year-old could find his way back to New York before the end of the season, he doesn't warrant stashing in most fantasy leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com