Christian Encarnacion-Strand a Power Bat to Target on the Waiver Wire
Christian Encarnacion-Strand has hit .229/.272/.458 with six home runs, 22 RBI, eight runs scored, and one stolen base. Once considered a top prospect in the Cincinnati Reds farm system, Encarnacion-Strand has some clear flaws at the plate. He rarely walks (4.8% walk rate) while also striking out too much (26.9% strikeout rate). The 26-year-old is also only seeing partial playing time at third base in Baltimore, as the team also occasionally deploys infielder Coby Mayo at the hot corner. However, Encarnacion-Strand has posted an excellent 17.1% barrel rate this season, demonstrating his high-end power upside. His work in the big leagues is a continuation of his strong performance in the minors, as he hit 19 home runs across 297 plate appearances at Triple-A this season before being called up. For deeper league managers in need of power, Encarnacion-Strand profiles as a worthy waiver wire target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller