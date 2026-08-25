Brandon Williams Agrees to One-Year Deal with Warriors
Brandon Williams to a one-year, $2.6 million deal, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Williams is coming off a career-best season in Dallas, where the 26-year-old averaged 13.0 points, 3.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in 22.2 minutes across 66 games, including 15 starts. He shot 47.2 percent from the field but just 23.2 percent from three, so his fit will lean more on downhill scoring and ball-handling than spacing. Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody open some early perimeter minutes, but Williams still sits behind Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, and De'Anthony Melton. He is more of an injury-contingent streamer than a draft target.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania