Justin Rose a Solid Value Play at BMW Championship

Aug 19, 2026, 10:16 AM ET
Justin Rose struggled through most of the FedEx St. Jude Championship before posting a strong final round of six-under 64 to finish T39. He now looks to carry that momentum into the BMW Championship, an event he won in 2011. This year's tournament at Bellerive Golf Course should reward distance off the tee and strong long iron play. Rose ranks 108th off the tee (-0.071 strokes per round), but 16th on approach (+0.530) and 58th in driving distance. He has been average elsewhere, ranking 66th in putting (+0.087) and 102nd around the green (-0.063). His form has been inconsistent, but at just $6,800 on DraftKings, Rose offers solid upside in the value range due to strong ball striking and elevating his game in high-stakes events.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour