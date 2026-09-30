👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Sudarshan Yellamaraju Back to Competition

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 12:36 PM ET

At the halfway point in the season, Sudarshan Yellamaraju looked like a lock to make the International Squad. By mid-June, the Canadian had already racked up seven top-20 finishes, including a T5 at the Players Championship. However, what likely kept him off was missing five of his last seven cuts, and finishing no better than T47 in the other two. The steady play that had allowed him to get inside the top 30 in strokes gained tee to green after the RBC Canadian Open turned sour, especially in the ball striking department. In his last seven starts, the 25-year-old has averaged -0.879 strokes gained ball striking. Until that returns to some form of useful output like we saw earlier in the year, he is a strong fade candidate for DFS.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 12:13 PM ET

It was a strong showing last week for Nick Taylor, who was apart of the four rookies to make this year's International Team. The Canadian performed the most admirably of the group, with a record for the week of 2-1-1. This was the best way to bring this season's festivities to a close outside of an improbable victory, and he now gets set to play in some fall events to prepare for 2027. He's making the trip to Utah this week, where he finished T25 in 2024. Black Desert Resort isn't a demanding place from tee to green, so putting is the largest correlating factor to success. The 38-year-old is streaky on the greens, but it's more of a strength than a liability. He closed out the regular season averaging 0.858 strokes gained putting over his last six starts. The floor is high enough to feel comfortable about his chances of playing all four rounds, and the upside is good enough to get a victory. At $7,800 on DraftKings, Taylor is arguably one of the best lineup picks of the week.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 10:38 AM ET

Stephan Jaeger posted a T57 finish at the Biltmore Championship, carding rounds of 70-69-68-67. He looks to put together a stronger result at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he has previous finishes of runner-up in 2024 and T11 in 2025, both coming on the back of a very solid short game. This year, Jaeger ranks 77th in total strokes gained (+0.180 strokes per round), 24th around the greens (+0.259), and 41st in putting (+0.228). The areas where he has struggled are off the tee, where he ranks 126th (-0.243), on approach (98th, -0.064), and in driving accuracy (152nd). Despite those issues, his short game and strong course history make Jaeger a very intriguing play this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 10:30 AM ET

Austin Eckroat continued his solid run of results, posting a T24 finish at the Biltmore Championship while shooting 15-under. He now looks to build on that at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he is making his tournament debut. Strong overall play tee to green, with an emphasis on mid-iron approach play, should be rewarded here. Eckroat ranks 91st in strokes gained tee to green (-0.005 strokes per round), 34th on approach (+0.352), and 60th in putting (+0.121). He is one of the best players on Tour with short to mid-range irons, ranking third in proximity from 125-150 yards (19'4"), second from 150-175 yards (24'6"), and 25th from 175-200 yards (31'7"). His issues off the tee (122nd, -0.198 strokes per round) could hold him back, but his elite iron play gives him plenty of upside this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 10:20 AM ET

Zecheng Dou finished T7 at the Biltmore Championship, his first top-10 finish of the year after recording seven top-25 results. He now looks to keep it going at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he is making his tournament debut. Strong overall play tee to green, with an emphasis on mid-iron approach play, should be rewarded this week. Dou ranks 56th in strokes gained tee to green (+0.328 strokes per round), 55th on approach (+0.230), and 58th in putting (+0.136). His issues come off the tee, where he ranks 105th (-0.063) and 117th in driving accuracy. If he can find enough fairways, Dou is set up for another solid tournament this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 10:15 AM ET

Jackson Suber put together four solid rounds at the Biltmore Championship, posting scores of 65-68-67-66 on his way to a T15 finish. The result marked Suber's sixth top-25 finish of the year. Statistically, he has been fantastic as well, ranking 15th on approach (+0.514 strokes per round), 21st in strokes gained tee to green (+0.767), and 48th around the greens (+0.135). The only area where he has struggled is putting, where he ranks 128th and is losing -0.291 strokes per round. Though, he makes up for it by ranking seventh in greens in regulation and third in proximity. Suber finished T15 at the Bank of Utah Championship last year, and all signs point toward another strong finish this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 10:10 AM ET

Billy Horschel put together a solid tournament at the Biltmore Championship, posting rounds of 67-68-68-69 on his way to a T43 finish. He now looks to build on that at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished T11 last year. It has not been a great year for Horschel, who ranks 105th in total strokes gained (-0.078 per round), 109th off the tee (-0.114), and 146th around the greens (-0.289). His strongest areas have been on approach, where he is gaining +0.286 strokes per round, and putting (+0.040). Those areas should be rewarded this week, and with two T13 or better finishes in his last four starts, Horschel appears to have some momentum on his side.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 10:08 AM ET

Harry Hall finished 69th at the Amgen Irish Open three weeks ago and will now focus on preparing for this week's Bank of Utah Championship held at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. So far this season, Hall has eight top-25 finishes and 10 missed cuts in 26 starts. He finished tied for 35th at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 54th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 10:07 AM ET

Christiaan Bezuidenhout missed the cut at the Biltmore Championship Asheville two weeks ago and will now focus on preparing for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. He has eight top-25 finishes and four missed cuts in 24 starts this season. He finished tied for 42nd at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 45th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 10:05 AM ET

Eric Cole finished tied for 24th at the Biltmore Championship Asheville two weeks ago. He will now focus on preparing for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. So far this season, Cole has six top-25 finishes and six missed cuts in 25 starts. This will mark his first appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship. Over the past 12 months, Cole ranks in the 89th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 10:02 AM ET

Maverick McNealy closed out the 2026 season with three straight top-25 finishes and will be in the field for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. McNealy finished 42nd in the final FedEx Cup standings and will look to continue his solid run of form on the fall swing. He has 12 top-25 finishes and two missed cuts in 21 starts this season. He missed the cut at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. Over the past 12 months, McNealy ranks in the 32nd percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 10:01 AM ET

Max Homa struggled early this season but found some form near the end. He finished 53rd in the final FedEx Cup standings. He's in the field for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. Homa last played in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing tied for 24th. He finished tied for ninth at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He has six top-25 finishes and five missed cuts in 20 starts this season. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 45th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

Michael Brennan returns as the defending champion for this week's Bank of Utah Championship, held at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. This will mark Brennan's first return to action since he finished tied for 10th at last month's BMW Championship. Brennan had a solid 2026 season and will look to continue that on the fall swing. He finished 46th in the final FedEx Cup standings. So far this season, Brennan has one win, five top-25 finishes, and five missed cuts in 25 starts. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 46th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 30, 2026, 9:58 AM ET

Joel Dahmen missed the cut at the Biltmore Championship, marking his 10th missed cut of the year. The 38-year-old now looks to bounce back at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he has previous results of T40 and a missed cut. Dahmen's short game has been especially poor this year, losing -0.294 strokes per round around the greens and -0.470 putting. The areas he can lean on are his approach play, where he is gaining +0.502 strokes per round, 17th-best on Tour, and driving accuracy, where he ranks third at 71.81%. Dahmen's strong approach play gives him upside, but his struggles around the greens and with the putter make him a boom-or-bust option this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:40 PM ET

Ben Kohles has been a different golfer since the middle of June. The American golfer has eight consecutive Top 30 results including a T-15 at the Biltmore Championship. Only a final round 73 kept Kohles out of the Top 10. The question is can the veteran put together four rounds of high-birdie golf? Kohles needs to improve his ball-striking as he was 15.6 off the field average in Asheville. Again, the golfer has made 11 out of 13 cuts and can get results. It is for that reason alone that Kohles becomes a solid DFS choice heading into Thursday and Friday especially. During the break, he even played a few events on the Korn Ferry Tour to maintain his form. Finally, Kohles is even worth a Top 20 wager perhaps. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:30 PM ET

Rasmus Hojgaard only played one round in Asheville. The Norwegian golfer ended up with a 78 and withdrew before the second round at the Biltmore Championship. Hojgaard lost 8.92 strokes in a mere 18 holes. Little went right as even driving distance was right around average (0.6 yards above). Combine that with being 11% below average in driver accuracy and that got Hojgaard off on the wrong foot. It makes one wonder where his head is at this week. Usually he stays in Europe but he wanted to play more PGA events. The concern is the opening round where Hojgaard averages 30.37 putts per round (157th). That puts a lot of pressure on the golfer to putt better. In Utah, Hojgaard expects to not be a betting viable option again.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 9:16 PM ET

Davis Thompson got into a rhythm in late July and August. The American golfer had three straight Top 15 results along with 11 consecutive rounds in the 60's. Thompson struggled in Asheville with a second-round 75 that caused him to miss the cut. After almost six weeks off, the golfer was expected to have a little rust. It was quite the outlier as Thompson had his worst event of the 2026 season (losing 3.29 strokes overall). One other small problem was that the Georgia native missed the cut in Utah last year. Thompson ranks 134th in putting (-0.434 strokes gained) and averages 29.53 putts per round over Rounds 1 and 2. It might be wiser to stray away from Thompson DFS-wise this week. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 4:52 PM ET

Chris Kirk has seen some periods of much struggle in 2026. The American golfer missed three straight cuts but does have two Top 10 results in his previous three events. That included a T-10 at the Biltmore Championship. One of the bigger keys in Utah is setting up chances to make putts and Kirk can do that. He gained 2.3 strokes in Asheville. It all comes down to making enough putts to keep up with the expected higher scores. The first two editions of the tournament saw scores of 261 and 262. Kirk ended up at 265 in his last tournament. It is not a stretch to see Kirk in contention in Utah come the weekend which makes him a decent Top 10 or Top 20 bet. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 4:46 PM ET

The reach to get Jackson Koivun on the US President's Cup Team paid off, as the former Auburn Tiger tied for the fourth-most points earned on the American side after defeating Si Woo Kim in Sunday singles. He had the putter rolling in Chicago, averaging 3.11 strokes gained putting over his three sessions. The other areas of his game will need to be sharper if he hopes to contend this week in the Black Desert, but ball striking is typically at the forefront of his success. Through eight professional starts, his 1.430 strokes gained tee-to-green average ranks second on the PGA Tour. Koivun is one of the most intriguing new prospects this season, and if his putting at Medinah can get in sync with his usual tee-to-green play, he could vie for another win this week.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 4:43 PM ET

Tony Finau was one of the best golfers in the world just three or four years ago. The American golfer came off back-to-back seasons where he won twice. 2026 has seen worse and worse results since that lone Top 10 in May (T-6 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson). His last tournament in Asheville was a disaster where Finau lost 5.29 strokes and missed the cut. His world ranking has dropped outside the Top 150 and worse, so much is in the red. Finau's driver accuracy is 54.21% (143rd) and greens in regulation is 135th at 63.71%. Two slight hopes are putts per round and one-putt percentage where Finau is 15th and 31st respectively. However, Finau is one to fade from a betting and DFS point of view at this time. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Sep 28, 2026, 4:31 PM ET

Pierceson Coody was having a disastrous time at the Biltmore Championship. The American golfer from Texas turned the tables with a final round 65. It was Coody's best round of golf in over four months. He did have a 2025 best T-3 at last year's event in Utah. Coody improved some putting but the strokes gained off the tee dropped from 1st on tour to 32nd. He has a solid birdie average of 4.08 (25th) which makes Coody a potential golfer to watch when it comes to contention. At the least, from a DFS perspective, the Texan could be worth a look at the least. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Back to Competition
Jayden Reed

Headed to Injured Reserve
Nick Taylor

is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
CFB

Virginia Tech's Luke Reynolds Faces Elite Defense In Week 5
CFB

Maryland's Chris Durr Jr. Has Low Floor In Week 5
CFB

Gavin Freeman a High-Floor Flex Play Against ASU
CFB

Will Collin Dixon Finish Week 5 As a WR1?
Roman Anthony

Leaves Early With Hand Injury on Tuesday
Stephan Jaeger

Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Austin Eckroat

Approach Play Could Carry Him
Cam Schlittler

Dominates Red Sox in Game 1 Win on Tuesday
PGA

Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Jackson Suber

Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Ben Rice

Goes Off in Game 1 Wild-Card Win Over Boston
Billy Horschel

Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Harry Hall

Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Eric Cole

Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Jack Eichel

Tallies Three Points in Season Opener
Maverick McNealy

Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Max Homa

Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Michael Brennan

Returns As Defending Champion
Joel Dahmen

Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Jacob Markstrom

Shuts Out Defending Champions
CFB

Malachi Toney Faces First Real Test Of Season
Jeremy Swayman

Starts Season With Shutout
Larry Nance Jr.

Limited at Start of Pacers Camp
Evan Bouchard

Bags Five Points in Season-Opening Loss
Matas Buzelis

Plans to Attack the Rim More in Year 3
Cam Whitmore

Stands Out Early in Camp
Nikita Grebenkin

Considered Day-to-Day
Kon Knueppel

Iffy for Opening Night
CFB

Pitt's Ja'Kyrian Turner Listed As Questionable
Andrew Mangiapane

to Sit Out At Least Two Games
Rudy Gobert

Works on Three-Point Shot in Camp
Connor Bedard

Remains Without Timeline for Return
Zach Edey

Cleared for Full-Speed Activity
CFB

KJ Duff Faces Top-10 Opponent
CFB

Jeremiah Smith Faces Top-12 Pass Defense
Steven Adams

Fully Cleared for Basketball Activities
Zion Williamson

in Impeccable Shape Before Training Camp
Scottie Barnes

to Have More of an On-Ball Role This Season
Brandon Miller

to be Full Participant in Training Camp
Jayden Daniels

Officially Traveling to London With Commanders
Jaylen Waddle

is "Fine" Going into Week 4
Damon Severson

to Miss At Least Two Games
Thatcher Demko

Canucks Hope to Have Thatcher Demko Available By Christmas
Elvis Merzlikins

Out 3-5 Months
Frederik Andersen

Months Away From Returning
Matt Savoie

Unavailable for Eight Weeks
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Misses Opening Night
Brock Faber

Out Indefinitely With Fractured Skull
Jacob Misiorowski

the Probable Game 1 Starter
Cam Ward

Titans Not Considering Benching Cam Ward
CFB

Savion Hiter Remains a Risky Flex at Minnesota
CFB

Ty Clark III Has Strong Week 5 Setup
CFB

Isaac Wilson Expected to Start Against Texas Tech
Garrett Crochet

on Boston's Wild-Card Roster
Giancarlo Stanton

on Yankees' Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Darius Taylor Faces Brutal Michigan Run Defense
CFB

Aneyas Williams Carries Flex Value Into North Carolina Game
CFB

DeSean Bishop Has RB2 Appeal Against Auburn
CFB

Jadan Baugh Remains Matchup-Proof at Missouri
CFB

Dilin Jones Draws Favorable Spot Against McNeese
CFB

Duke Clark Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Aaron Judge

Not on Wild-Card Roster
CFB

Kamario Taylor Faces Toughest Test Yet
CFB

Demond Williams Jr. Has Tasty Matchup
CFB

Patrick Overmyer a Top-Five Play
CFB

Willie Rodriguez Looking for More
Charlotte Hornets

Rob Dillingham Waived by Hornets
Mattias Samuelsson

Sabres Place Mattias Samuelsson on Injured Reserve
Josh Giddey

Enters Camp with No Restrictions
Bryan Rust

Out Week-to-Week
Jake DeBrusk

Expected to Play in Season Opener
Brock Faber

Moved to Injured Reserve
Morez Johnson Jr.

Limited Early in Mavericks Camp
Matthew Knies

Blue Jackets Acquire Matthew Knies
Jordan Miller

Out for First Half of Season
Elvis Merzlikins

Moves to Toronto
Jalen Hurts

Struggles in Road Loss
Kirill Marchenko

Lands in Toronto, Signs Six-Year Extension
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

to Miss Opening Night
Bradley Beal

to Miss Start of Clippers Camp
Kyle Bradish

Set to Undergo Sports-Hernia Surgery on Tuesday
Corey Seager

Could Undergo Minor Surgery on Elbow
Mike Trout

Could Split Time Between Left Field and Designated Hitter in 2027
Karl-Anthony Towns

to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Ben Kohles

Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Khaman Maluach

Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brandon Ingram

to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Rasmus Hojgaard

Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Tyrese Haliburton

Says He Has No Restrictions
Davis Thompson

Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Collin Murray-Boyles

to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Jalen McMillan

Out 6-8 Weeks With Sprained Knee
Zay Flowers

to Have More of a Full Workload in Week 4
Justin Jefferson

Could Play in Week 4
Puka Nacua

Rams Hopeful That Puka Nacua Can Play This Week
Nick Bosa

Already Ruled Out for Week 4
Chris Kirk

in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Jackson Koivun

in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Tony Finau

Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Pierceson Coody

Hoping Final Round at Biltmore Leads to Better Things
Payton Tolle

Will Start Game 1 Against Yankees
Luis Arraez

Won't be on Wild-Card Series Roster
Aaron Judge

"Making Progress," to Take Live BP on Monday
Jayden Daniels

Will Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Considered Week-to-Week With Quad Injury
Travis Etienne Jr.

Saints Unsure if Travis Etienne Jr. Will Go on Injured Reserve
Baker Mayfield

to Miss "A Minimum of Three Weeks"
Nico Collins

Texans Hopeful to Get Nico Collins Back This Week
J.J. McCarthy

Giants Acquiring J.J. McCarthy From the Vikings
Jayden Daniels

Likely to Travel to London, Week 4 Status Unclear
De'Von Achane

Tears ACL, Done for the Season
Kyle Larson

has A Perfect Points Day and Dominates Kansas
Austin Cindric

Earns his First Runner-Up Finish of 2026 at Kansas
Denny Hamlin

Finishes Third at Kansas with A Great Points Day
Chase Briscoe

Loses the Lead Late and Finishes Fourth at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

Places Fifth at Kansas After Starting in the Back
Raoni Barcelos

Suffers A Fifth-Round Knockout Loss
Raul Rosas Jr.

Extends His Win Streak
Norma Dumont

Drops Decision At UFC Vegas 121
Ailin Perez

Gets Unanimous-Decision Win
Sedriques Dumas

Suffers First-Round Submission Loss
Luis Hernandez

Wins His UFC Debut
Austin Ekeler

to Reunite with Commanders
Derrick Henry

Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Davante Adams

Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
Seattle Mariners

Dan Wilson Will Not Return as Mariners Manager in 2027
Cam Schlittler

Set to Start Game 1 of Wild-Card Series on Tuesday
William Byron

Should Fantasy Managers Roster William Byron at Kansas?
Carson Hocevar

Offers Little Upside to Kansas DFS Lineups
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Solid DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Austin Cindric

Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?
Ryan Preece

Could Ryan Preece be A Sneaky DFS Option for Kansas Lineups?
Willson Contreras

Back in Lineup for Sunday's Season Finale
Kyle Larson

Points Leader Kyle Larson Poised for Solid Kansas Run
Christopher Bell

Should Be Strong at Kansas
Ryan Blaney

a Question Mark at Kansas
Chase Briscoe

Needs a Good Run at Kansas
Juan Soto

Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Jesús Luzardo

Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Chase Elliott

Can Chase Elliott Get Back on Track at Kansas?
Alex Bowman

Is Alex Bowman a Must-Play in DFS at Kansas?
Juan Soto

Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players